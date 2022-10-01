"Carlos Alcaraz has 6470 points and is No. 1, it hasn't been a normal year" - Mischa Zverev on why the 2022 ATP rankings are misleading

Mischa Zverev, the elder brother of Alexander Zverev, recently discussed how the 2022 ATP Rankings are misleading, using Carlos Alcaraz's ranking as an example.

With a victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the 2022 US Open final, Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed his quick ascent to the top of the tennis world by winning his maiden Grand Slam title and earning the World No. 1 ranking. While many commended the tenacious youth from Spain for achieving such a feat, others criticized him for holding the No. 1 spot while having such low points -- 6,740 points as things stand at the moment.

SPORTbible @sportbible 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open and becomes the youngest ever men's world No.1. This kid is special! 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open and becomes the youngest ever men's world No.1. This kid is special! ⭐️ https://t.co/gbVVrDodfK

Mischa Zverev also added his two cents to the conversation and talked about Alcaraz's standing while comparing him to Grigor Dimitrov. Speaking to Eurosport Germany, Mischa Zverev claimed he had recently spoken to Dimitrov and learned that while the young Spaniard only has 6,740 points and is currently ranked No. 1, a few years ago the Bulgarian had 7,000 points but was ranked only No. 7.

"I recently spoken with Grigor Dimitrov. He told me that a few years ago he would have had 7000 points in the world rankings and was number seven in the world. Alcaraz now has 6740 points and is number one," Mischa Zverev said.

The 35-year-old clarified, therefore, that 2022 was "strange" and hoped that the next year would be somewhat more "normal."

"It was not a normal year: Corona, Wimbledon and various failures of top players. It was strange. I hope that next year it will be a bit more normal, that there will be points at all Grand Slams and that all players will be able to play where they want," he added.

"Well, it's crazy for me, I've never thought that I was going to achieve something like that" - Carlos Alcaraz

Spain v Canada - Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Valencia

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his feelings after winning the US Open in his post-match press conference afterward, saying that he never imagined he would accomplish anything of this magnitude at such a young age. At the same time, the teenager admitted that it was incredible to lift the trophy.

"Well, it's crazy for me, I've never thought that I was going to achieve something like that at 19 years old," Carlos Alcaraz said, adding, "So everything is came so fast. For me it's unbelievable. It's something I dream since I was a kid, since I start playing tennis. Of course, lift this trophy today is amazing for me."

The Spaniard also expressed his gratitude to his family and team during his on-court interview, thanking them for having his back throughout the years and believing in him.

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid. To be number 1, to be a champion. It's something I worked really really hard for. It's tough to talk right now, a lot of emotions," Alcaraz said, adding, "This is something I tried to achieve, all the hard work I did with my team, my family."

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz I just want to keep dreaming!



📸 Getty Images I'm lost for words at right now!I just want to keep dreaming!📸 Getty Images I'm lost for words at right now! 🏆 I just want to keep dreaming! 📸 Getty Images https://t.co/IyQXjvgamY

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far