"He is my second father, thanks to him I'm lifting this trophy today" - Carlos Alcaraz celebrates US Open 2022 title with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and team

Carlos Alcaraz made history at the 2022 US Open, becoming the second-youngest player ever to lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows after beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final. By doing so, he also ascended to the top of the ATP rankings, the youngest ever player to achieve the feat.

But none of that would have been possible without his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former World No. 1 himself and a former finalist in New York. Hailing him as a "second father," the teenager dedicated his victory to his mentor during his winner's speech to Prime, adding that the Spaniard has been more influential than anyone during his recent rise to stardom.

"Thanks to him I'm lifting this trophy today. If I [didn't have] Juan Carlos Ferrero in the box, Juan Carlos [as] my coach, it wouldn't be possible for me... Juan Carlos is my second father," Carlos Alcaraz said. "He could train a lot of top players but he decides to be with me."

Alcaraz's affection towards Ferrero and the rest of his team was evident even before that, as the soon-to-be World No. 1 rushed to his player's box immediately after securing the championship to share a warm embrace with them. Climbing over the stands to reach his box, the US Open champion treated each and every one of his team to a big hug, the biggest of which was reserved for coach Ferrero.

Continuing his on-court victory speech, the Spaniard revealed that it has been a life-long dream of his, winning a Grand Slam and becoming the World No. 1. Now that he was actually there, however, Alcaraz was overcome with a rush of emotions and was lost for words trying to thank everyone who helped him get to that position.

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid. To be number 1, to be a champion. It's something I worked really really hard for. It's tough to talk right now, a lot of emotions," Carlos Alcaraz said. "This is something I tried to achieve, all the hard work I did with my team, my family."

While he regretted that his mother and grandfather could not make the trip from Spain to New York to watch him lift his first of many Major trophies, the teenager revealed that he was thinking about them all during this important moment, grateful to them for the help they have given him throughout the years.

"I was thinking of my mom, she is not here, and my grandfather," Carlos Alcaraz said. "A lot of family are here, but there are a lot of people from my family, they couldn't come here to watch the final, to watch some matches and I was thinking of all of them."

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Rafael Nadal in the ATP Race to Turin

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

With the title run at the 2022 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz leapfrogged compatriot Rafael Nadal to move into the top spot for the ATP Race to Turin as well. Alcaraz has earned 6,460 points this year, while the 22-time Grand Slam champion has earned 5,810.

Casper Ruud is in third place with his haul of 4,885 points, while Stefanos Tsitsipas occupies the fourth position, thanks to his 4,630 points. As things stand right now, these are the only four players who have qualified for the ATP Tour Finals at the end of the season.

