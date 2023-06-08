"Carlos Alcaraz always says it too and no one is outraged" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's controversial comments at French Open

Alexander Zverev's controversial comments at the 2023 French Open have sparked comparisons to Carlos Alcaraz by tennis fans.

Zverev advanced to the semifinals at the clay court Major for the third consecutive year after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in three hours and 22 minutes. The German's achievement is even more significant, given that his campaign in 2022 was derailed abruptly when a horrifying ankle injury forced him to retire mid-match during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Following his win, Alex Corretja asked the German what was on his mind during the change of ends prior to serving for the match, to which Zverev replied:

"Yeah, I just have to remember that I have a pair of balls, as well, that I can use."

Several fans criticized the 26-year-old's words. One fan denounced the German's comments and called him a "vulgar fellow."

"Such a vulgar fellow, used some raunchy metaphor in the previous post match presser as well," the fan commented.

Former World No. 3 Pam Shriver also shared her disgust at Alexander Zverev's remark and deemed him the "anti-role model."

"Stupid, insensitive, pathetic, tone deaf, idiotic, impulsive, ignorant, and disgusting thing to say. The Anti Role Model is SZ," Shriver tweeted.

However, other fans pointed out the hypocrisy in the outrage towards Zverev, arguing that Alcaraz had never received the same amount of vitriol for similar comments.

"I don't like what he said but the outrage is interesting bc Carlos always says it too and no one is outraged," the fan commented.

A user called out the double standards in the treatment of the Spaniard's frequent use of his grandfather's motto of "cabeza, corazón, cojones," which translates to "head, heart, balls," that has never garnered the same level of outrage.

"Should the same standards apply with the easy use of the word "cojones" then? What happened to "cabeza, corazon y cojones"? Where's the outrage there?" the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Alexander Zverev's comments:

French Open 2023 SF: Alexander Zverev to take on Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev through to the 2023 French Open SF

Alexander Zverev will be up against Casper Ruud for a spot in the final of the 2023 French Open. Ruud defeated Holger Rune 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to book his spot against the German.

Zverev leads 2-1 in his head-to-head against the Norwegian. However, each of their three matches so far has come on hard courts, marking their upcoming clash in Paris as their first meeting on clay.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in a highly-anticipated clash in the semifinal. The Spaniard won their sole previous encounter in the 2022 Madrid Open semifinal 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5), prevailing in a closely-contested encounter that lasted three hours and 38 minutes.

