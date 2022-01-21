Carlos Alcaraz follows Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner & more in being named Rolex global ambassador

Spain's teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz recently signed up to be a global ambassador for Rolex, arguably the best luxury watch brand in the world at present.

Alcaraz took to Instagram on Thursday to break the news to his fans. In a picture posted by the Spaniard, he is seen posing with a Rolex executive outside what is presumably one of the company's headquarters.

José Morgado @josemorgado 18 years old Carlos Alcaraz signs with ROLEX. 18 years old Carlos Alcaraz signs with ROLEX. https://t.co/6LU6i2tfF2

Alcaraz joins Roger Federer, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Garbine Muguruza and Bianca Andreescu as Rolex ambassadors.

The Swiss watch brand has been the official time-keeper of all four Slams since time immemorial. It should be noted, however, that while the Swiss watch brand enjoys a lot of representation in tennis, it has faced stern competition from European watchmaking rivals like Richard Mille, Hublot and Audemars Piguet, who have signed 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 23-time Slam winner Serena Williams respectively.

Having said that, Rolex still owns the largest share of the Swiss watch market, and their brand is only going to grow with the signing of Alcaraz, who has a very promising future in tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz has made giant strides over the past year

Carlos Alcaraz has made huge progress over the last 52 weeks. Playing his first full season as a pro in 2021, the Spaniard rose from outside the men's top 100 to a career-high ranking of No. 31 by the end of the year.

The Spaniard's best results last year included winning his maiden ATP title in Umag and reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open. He also won the NextGen Finals, defeating Sebastian Korda in the title clash.

Alcaraz posted a number of notable wins in 2021; he defeated No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set epic at Flushing Meadows, beat World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Vienna, and also prevailed against Jannik Sinner in Paris.

The 18-year-old carried that form into this year's Australian Open, where he advanced to the third round without dropping a set. But he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini in an epic five-set contest after clawing his way back from a two-set deficit.

