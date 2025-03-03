Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka shine bright for tennis with Laureus World Sports Awards nominations

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka have been nominated for World Sportsman of the Year and World Sportswoman of the Year respectively at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. Furthermore, wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda has received a nomination for World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disabilty.

On Monday, March 3, Laureus' official X (formerly Twitter) handle confirmed the developments. Alcaraz's title triumphs at the French Open and Wimbledon Championships last year and his silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics earned him the nomination. By winning Roland Garros, Alcaraz became the first tennis player in the Open Era to clinch his first three Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces. He had previously won the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

While World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz proudly represents men's tennis in the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards nominations, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka does the same for women's tennis. Sabalenka has been nominated for her dominant defense of her Australian Open title last year and her maiden US Open title later in the year. The Belarusian also won prestigious WTA 1000 events in 2024, first in Cincinnati and then in Wuhan.

Wheelchair tennis Tokito Oda's World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability nomination stemmed from the 18-year-old Japanese player becoming the youngest men's singles wheelchair tennis champion at the Paralympics after remarkably saving a match point. Oda also won the 2024 Australian Open and French Open men's singles wheelchair tennis titles.

Alcaraz was honored with the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award in 2023. This time around, he is looking to succeed Novak Djokovic as World Sportsman of the Year. The 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony is slated to take place in Madrid on April 21.

Carlos Alcaraz briefly spoke up about "hard times" after 2023 success at Laureus World Sports Awards

Carlos Alcaraz signs the Laureus World Sports Awards' Winners Wall after winning the 2023 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award (Source: Getty)

2022 marked the year that Carlos Alcaraz established himself as one of the dominant forces in contemporary men's tennis. The Spaniard, while only 19, clinched two Masters 1000 crowns (Miami and Madrid) and then won his maiden Major title at the US Open. These feats propelled him to the World No. 1 ranking, making him the youngest man to ever achieve the feat.

At the 2023 Laureus World Sports Award, Alcaraz was named the World Breakthrough of the Year. The Spaniard delivered a speech, during which he said at one point:

"There have been some hard times. The truth is that being able to overcome them, with the support of my team and my family, and to be able to win and have this Award means a lot to me."

The three-time Grand Slam champion has so far won one title this season, the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

