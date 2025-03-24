Carlos Alcaraz attends $125,000,000-worth Paul Pogba's Miami birthday party alongside NBA's Jimmy Butler 

Carlos Alcaraz has been pictured at Paul Pogba's 32nd birthday party in Miami. Pogba, the former Manchester United and Juventus soccer star, is between clubs having served an 18-month ban from the sport after a failed drugs test. Pogba, who is worth $125 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) parted company with Juventus last November but is now eligible to play and looking for a new home.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz, the ATP-ranked World No. 3, has found himself with time to spare after a surprisingly early exit at the Miami Open. Alcaraz was dumped out of the tournament in the opening round by Belgian David Goffin, who's ranked 52 places below him. Before his Miami Open exit, the four-time Major winner had a decent tournament at Indian Wells, reaching the semifinal but losing out to eventual champion Jack Draper.

Alcaraz now looks to the European clay court season to get his tennis back on track. In the meantime, he's been rubbing shoulders with footballer Pogba, and their friend Jimmy Butler. Butler is a 6-time NBA All-Star who plays for the Golden State Warriors. The trio were pictured partying together, as seen on the X (formerly Twitter) page of The Tennis Letter, captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Carlos Alcaraz, Jimmy Butler and Paul Pogba together at Paul's birthday party in Miami"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pogba also posted some images of the party on his Instagram account. The Frenchman thanked his wife and friends for staging the celebrations:

"Surprised by love. Thank you to my amazing wife and friends for this amazing birthday celebration. Truly blessed!"

Ad

Alcaraz was also spotted with Pogba in some of the photos in the carousel shared by the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Paul Pogba's birthday post featuring Carlos Alcaraz - Source: via @paulpogba on Instagram

Jimmy Butler's love of tennis is well-known. The 35-year-old has been seen in the stands at tournaments and even traded a few shots with Alcaraz after the Spaniard beat Marin Cilic in Doha, as reported by tennis.com.

Ad

How has Carlos Alcaraz fared so far in 2025?

TENNIS: MAR 21 Miami Open - Source: Getty

21-year-old Alcaraz has failed to capitalize on arch-rival Jannik Sinner's enforced absence to improve on his No. 3 ranking. His five-set quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne was unexpected, but he improved by winning the following tournament in Rotterdam, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final.

Ad

A quarterfinal appearance in Qatar prefaced a semifinal loss to eventual champion Jack Draper in Indian Wells - results that many tour professionals would have been satisfied with. Carlos Alcaraz has set higher standards. After losing to Goffin, Alcaraz told ATPtour.com that he was unhappy with the way he played.

"It was a poor level from me. I just wanted to play better. After the first set, I thought I was going to be better. I didn't play well, physically I didn't feel well. When you don't have the confidence of your level physically, I think it's really tough to maintain good tennis," he said.

Alcaraz's leisure time in the company of sporting royalty like Pogba and Butler can only help the Spaniard reset for the rest of the season. Sinner returns to competition in April, and Alcaraz will need to increase his levels to compete with the fearsome Italian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback