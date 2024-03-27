Carlos Alcaraz attends Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors, meets Steph Curry despite finishing his own Miami Open match after start of NBA game

Carlos Alcaraz was spotted at the NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday (March 26).

Alcaraz has enjoyed a great campaign on the American hardcourts in 2024. After winning the Indian Wells Masters for the second time in his career earlier this month, the World No. 2 has carried his rich vein of form into Miami. He has yet to drop a set in his three matches at the Hard Rock Stadium thus far.

The Spaniard started his third-round match against 23rd-seeded Lorenzo Musetti after 6:00 p.m. local time. He needed nearly an hour and a half to dispatch the 23rd-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-3, following which he performed his post-match press conference duties.

Carlos Alcaraz was still able to make it to the Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors game, which began before his match finish at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Warriors won the face-off by a margin of 113-92.

Following the NBA game, the 20-year-old got the opportunity to interact with two-time MVP Steph Curry and was visibly in awe of the American, who has scored the most three-pointers this 2023-24 NBA regular season at 315.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning BNP Paribas Open 2024

After seeing off Lorenzo Musetti, Carlos Alcaraz will next face 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semifinals of the Miami Open. The Bulgarian booked his place in the last eight of the Masters 1000 event by beating 2021 champion and ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Speaking about the match, Alcaraz called Dimitrov a "really talented player" and said that his slice would be difficult to play against.

"Obviously against Dimitrov, the last match I played against him, I lost. It was in Shanghai. I know he's a really talented player, really tough one. Here with the court, I feel that the slice a lot is going to be difficult for me. I know that. But, you know, I try to play my best game and try to get the victory," the Spaniard said in his post-match press conference

Alcaraz and Dimitrov will lock horns for the fifth time when they meet in the Miami Open quarterfinals. Their last encounter came in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters last season, with the Bulgarian trumphing 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Whoever out of Alcaraz and Dimitrov wins, will face either fourth seed Alexander Zverev or unseeded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

The Spaniard is currently just three wins away from completing the Sunshine Double. Only seven other male players have achieved the feat before, namely Jim Courier, Michael Chang, Pete Sampras, Marcelo Rios, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.