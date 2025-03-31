Carlos Alcaraz back in tennis mode for first clay practice ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters after rejuvenating family vacation with mom, dad & brothers

After taking a small vacation with his family in Mexico, Carlos Alcaraz was spotted practicing on clay courts on Sunday. He will be in action again at the Monte-Carlo Masters beginning April 6.

This is only the second time the Spaniard is going to participate in the tournament. The first time was in 2022, when Sebastian Korda knocked him out in the second round in three sets.

Alcaraz is coming off a major upset at the Miami Open. He was eliminated in the second round by David Goffin, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6. It was a tough loss for him to exit the tournament so early. Taking a mental break from the sport, he went to Mexico with his family to hit the reset button.

In the pictures Alcaraz shared on his Instagram handle, he was surrounded by his parents and brothers. He was seen enjoying a beach, playing volleyball with his family, relaxing by a pool, and exploring the ocean on a yacht.

Now, back in action, he has started preparing for the clay court season. The Monte-Carlo Masters, which kicks off next week, will set the tone for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has an exceptional record on clay. Out of his 17 ATP tour titles, eight have come on clay.

Being the defending French Open champion, Alcaraz needs to perform well and get used to the surface before hunting for glory.

Carlos Alcaraz’s disappointment after Miami Open 2025 loss

Carlos Alcaraz unhappy after his defeat at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has had an underwhelming season till now, according to the standards he has set for himself. He has only won one title till now, which came in Rotterdam. Other than that, he has had a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open and a semifinal appearance at Indian Wells.

The World number 3 was severely disappointed after his performance at the Miami Open. In the post-match press conference, he expressed his views on the defeat against Goffin. He said:

"I don't yet know how the next few days will be for me; there will be time to analyze what happened and also to forget it. I know this part of the season very well. I've played great tennis in the past at these tournaments, but after what happened today, I'm not sure what to say.”

“Mentally, I'm disappointed, honestly; this is a tournament where I want to do well, and losing in the first round hurts a lot," he added.

Alcaraz has a great record at the Sunshine Double, having won Indian Wells twice and the Miami Open once, making the losses this season seem more disappointing. It’s always a challenge to transition from hard court to clay, especially coming off an upset. All eyes are on Carlos now, and it will be interesting to see how the four-time Grand Slam champion will bounce back in the upcoming tournaments.

