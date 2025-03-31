In Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz enjoys quality time with his parents and brothers during fun-filled Mexico vacation ahead of clay season

Carlos Alcaraz has shared heartwarming glimpses of his relaxing trip to Mexico with his family. The 21-year-old has been making the most of his unexpected time off after his early exit at the 2025 Miami Open.

Alcaraz recently had a disappointing run at the Sunshine Double. Although the Spaniard reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters, he failed to defend his title at the tournament after losing to eventual champion Jack Draper. Subsequently, the World No. 3 suffered a shock 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to David Goffin in his opening match at the Miami Open.

In order to rejuvenate himself for the clay season, Carlos Alcaraz then embarked on a vacation to Mexico with his family. The 21-year-old recently captured his quality time with his parents, elder brother Alvaro, younger brothers Jaime and Sergio, and his extended family, as they enjoyed the picturesque views in Riviera Maya, spent time in the pool, relaxed on a boat and played beach volleyball.

"Quality time! ☀️🌊🩳🪸🏐🏊🏼‍♂️🔋🙏🏻❤️," Alcaraz captioned his Instagram

Alcaraz was in great need of a break after the Miami Open, since he admitted to being "mentally disappointed" over his shocking loss. The four-time Grand Slam champion disclosed that it "hurt a lot" to lose in his tournament opener and confessed that he needed to move on from the defeat.

"I don't yet know how the next few days will be for me; there will be time to analyze what happened and also to forget it. I know this part of the season very well, I've played great tennis in the past at this tournament, but after what happened today, I'm not sure what to say," Alcaraz said.

"Mentally, I'm disappointed, honestly; this is a tournament where I want to do well, and losing in the first round hurts a lot," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will hope that the serene trip to Mexico has refreshed him for the upcoming clay season and his eventual title defense at the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz to kick off his clay season at Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Following his Mexican getaway, Carlos Alcaraz will commence his clay season at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, which is set to begin on April 6. During his appearance at the Miami Premier Padel P1 event after his exit from the Masters 1000 tournament, the 21-year-old disclosed that he was eager to train for the upcoming clay court swing.

"Yes, eager and on the way to prepare for the clay season," he said (translated from Spanish).

Alcaraz was forced to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters last year due to a right arm injury, giving him the opportunity to gain considerable ranking points during his highly anticipated campaign.

Following the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monaco, Carlos Alcaraz is expected to compete at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open before commencing his pursuit of a fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open. The Spaniard triumphed at the claycourt Major last year, beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

