Carlos Alcaraz 'hurting a lot' after Miami Open heartbreak as he fails to live up to post-Indian Wells loss assurance

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his hurt feelings after a tough loss at the Miami Open. The ATP star said he would need some time to accept the disappointment and admitted that the unexpected defeat had taken a massive toll on his mental strength.

Alcaraz's days of distress continue to extend after his opening round exit in Miami. Although the Spaniard managed to get a headstart by winning the first set in his name, his opponent David Goffin picked up pace, eventually defeating him 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. This came after his semifinal exit at Indian Wells against Jack Draper.

While Goffin had a reason to celebrate, Alcaraz, walked out of the Hard Rock Stadium with sheer disappointment. During a post-match interview, the Spaniard mentioned how the unanticipated defeat left him at a loss for words.

"I don't yet know how the next few days will be for me; there will be time to analyze what happened and also to forget it. I know this part of the season very well, I've played great tennis in the past at these tournaments, but after what happened today, I'm not sure what to say.

Mentally, I'm disappointed, honestly; this is a tournament where I want to do well, and losing in the first round hurts a lot," Carlos Alcaraz said, in a post-match press conference.

Alcaraz had said after his loss to Draper that he was determined to learn from his mistakes and return to the top in Miami. But that didn't pan out, as he was eliminated in the first round.

"I consider myself a person who learns from the fails, from the losses. The last time that I lost here was the semifinal, and after all, I won Miami, so I think I will go for it. I will learn from that match, and I will make the most of myself in Miami."

Carlos Alcaraz started the season strong with a commendable victory in Rotterdam. Since then, he hasn't been able to make it past the semifinals at any of the events he participated in.

David Goffin makes his feelings known after commendable win over Carlos Alcaraz

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Belgian ATP star David Goffin couldn't hold his excitement back after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in Miami. After advancing to the second round in the ongoing Masters 1000 event, he mentioned how this was one of the moments why he continues to be a part of the sport.

"It feels amazing. Sometimes some matches are tough and you have to fight, like the first round, and you're happy to have a second round like that in a stadium. That's why I continue to play tennis, to have that kind of match in a stadium, to play some good tennis," he said.

The 34-year-old said he enjoyed each aspect of the match, right from the start to the ending with a "great match point".

"[I was] just trying to enjoy the moment... I felt that physically I was ready to fight and then I was feeling the ball really well, so it's the kind of night that you feel great and you're happy to fight, you enjoy every point and at the end it's it's a perfect end with a great match point. It was amazing," he added.

The recent win marked David Goffin's second triumph against Carlos Alcaraz. He now prepares for the upcoming challenge against Brandon Nakashima.

