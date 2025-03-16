Carlos Alcaraz addresses "hurtful" Indian Wells failure as sad behind-the-scenes interaction with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero comes to light

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed unfortunate behind-the-scenes details in the lead-up to his Indian Wells loss to Jack Draper. The Spaniard said this particular loss was especially “hurtful.”

Alcaraz was the two-time defending champion at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, having won the titles in 2023 and 2024. He appeared indomitable in his matches en route to the semifinal, having not lost a single set.

Carlos Alcaraz started his campaign by beating Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2. He continued his streak with notable victories against Denis Shapovalov (6-2, 6-4), Grigor Dimitrov (6-1, 6-1), and Francisco Cerundolo (6-3, 7-6(4)).

However, the Spaniard couldn’t keep pace with an in-form Jack Draper on Saturday, March 15. Draper, just like Alcaraz, had yet to lose a set, having secured promising wins against Joao Fonseca, Jenson Brooksby, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton.

In the semifinal, the Brit raced to a 6-1 lead within just 23 minutes of play. While Alcaraz staged a massive comeback, bageling his opponent in the second set, Jack Draper ultimately outclassed him in the decider with the score reading 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 after one hour and 45 minutes.

Addressing his devastating exit in his press conference, Carlos Alcaraz said:

"I mean, this one hurts. I don't want to lose any match, but I think this one was even more special to me."

The 21-year-old revealed that he was overcome by nerves before the match.

"It was difficult today, a lot of nerves in the match," he said. "What could I have done better? Just to play my style and, you know, stepping on the court with less nerves. I think that was a big difference."

Alcaraz added that his training session didn’t pan out as expected either, following which he had an intense chat with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"I think today has been a difficult day for me. I didn't practice well. I didn't feel myself well on court," he said. "Even in the warming up on court, I was missing a lot. I didn't feel my shots. So that's why I was talking with Juan Carlos on the bike, because I was a little bit mad with myself about the way I warmed up on court."

"I didn't approach the match in the best way that I could. So I was nervous during the whole day," Carlos Alcaraz added.

With the win, Draper snapped Alcaraz’s 16-match winning streak at Indian Wells to become only the third person after Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to beat him at the event.

Carlos Alcaraz on losing to Jack Draper at Indian Wells: "I will learn from that match"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with Jack Draper at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

In the aforementioned press conference, Carlos Alcaraz reiterated that nerves played a big role in his rollercoaster defeat to Jack Draper in the Indian Wells semifinal. He called the 6-1 set “one of the worst” he’s played in his career.

"It’s probably one of the worst sets that I have played in my whole career, the first set,” he said. “So that means how nervous I was, you know, before the match, during the whole day. So that's, for me, it is really disappointing."

The Spaniard, however, noted that he is eager to learn from his mistakes in the match as he shifts his focus to the Miami Open. He pointed out that the last time he lost in the Indian Wells semifinals (in 2022 against Rafael Nadal), he went on to win his maiden Masters 1000 title in Miami the following fortnight.

"I consider myself a person who learns from the fails, from the losses. The last time that I lost here was the semifinal, and after all, I won Miami, so I think I will go for it. I will learn from that match, and I will make the most of myself in Miami."

Alcaraz is set to be the second seed at the Miami Open after Alexander Zverev as he continues his hunt for an 18th career title. Meanwhile, Jack Draper bids for his maiden Masters 1000 title against Holger Rune at Indian Wells on Sunday, March 16.

