Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | BNP Paribas Open, Day 12, March 16

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells has almost come to a close. Day 12 of the event will feature the finals in the men's and women's singles competition.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kept her cool to hand Madison Keys her first loss of the season. She defeated the American in straight sets in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1.

Mirra Andreeva also continued her top form on Saturday by edging past Iga Swiatek in the last four. She defeated the defending champion in a close three-set bout 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3.

On the men's side, Holger Rune entered the finals in Indian Wells for the first time in his career. He hardly broke a sweat while moving past Dannil Medvedev in the semifinal 7-5, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper stunned Carlos Alcaraz to stake his claim for the title this year. The Briton outlasted the top seed in a tricky encounter 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

All four finalists will aim to win their first title in Indian Wells this year. Aryna Sabalenka reached this stage in 2023 but couldn't make her mark against Elena Rybakina that year.

On the men's side, Holger Rune has won a Masters 1000 event in the past, but Jack Draper will aim to capture his first title at this level.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 12:

Schedule for 12 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Rune celebrates a point in the BNP Paribas Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Mirra Andreeva

Followed by (Not before 2.00 pm local time): [12] Holger Rune vs [13] Jack Draper

The full schedule can be found here.

Indian Wells 2025: Where to Watch

Sabalenka behind the scenes at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at Indian Wells:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

The matches can also be live-streamed on Tennis Channel. For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Mirra Andreeva has been the surprise package in the BNP Paribas Open this year - Source: Getty

The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day Session) Start Time (Evening Session) USA, Canada March 15, 2025, 11 am PT / 2 pm ET March 16, 2025, 2.00 pm PT / 6.00 pm ET UK March 15, 2025, 6 pm GM March 16, 2025, 10.00 pm GMT India March 16, 2025, 11.30 pm IST March 17, 2025, 2:30 am IST

