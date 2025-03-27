Carlos Alcaraz soaks up picturesque views during family trip to Mexico as he relaxes at the beach ahead of clay swing

Carlos Alcaraz might be out of action, but he is making the best of his time off during his family trip in Mexico. The Spaniard recently enjoyed a day at the beach and shared a picture of it online.

The 2025 season has seemingly been a turbulent one for Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 3 had a strong run at the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals, where he faced Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz started well, taking the first set 6-4, but he couldn't sustain his momentum. The Serb bounced back to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, ending Alcaraz's campaign in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old then shifted his focus to the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, proving utterly dominant. He faced Australia's Alex de Minaur in the final and eventually won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, claiming his 17th ATP title and his first of 2025.

This was followed by a quarterfinal run at the Masters 1000 event in Qatar, where he fell to Jiri Lehecka 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, and a semifinal finish at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Alcaraz suffered a shocking defeat to Britain's Jack Draper 1-6, 6-0, 4-6, ending his bid for a third consecutive Indian Wells title.

The Spaniard's most recent match was in the second round of the Miami Open, where he was the heavy favorite. However, he suffered a shocking defeat to David Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, bringing his campaign to an end.

Alcaraz then took a break from his schedule and is reportedly on a getaway in Mexico with his family. He recently shared a beachside picture on his Instagram story, capturing the elegant view in front of him.

Have a look at his picture below:

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story ( Source - Instagram @carlitosalcarazz)

Alcaraz holds a 15-4 win-loss record this season.

"I thought that I was going to play really good tennis. It didn't happen,": Carlos Alcaraz following Miami Open exit

Carlos Alcaraz at BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz was disheartened by his early exit from the Masters 1000 event in Miami. The Spaniard revealed that he didn't feel well physically and lacked confidence against David Goffin.

"I didn't play well, physically I didn't feel well. When you don't have the confidence of your level physically, I think it's really tough to maintain good tennis," he said post match.

However, the 21-year-old felt normal before the match, showing no signs of injury or illness. He shared that he was prepared to play well, but things didn’t go as expected.

"I didn't feel well in my legs. I wasn't injured, I wasn't sick. I was feeling perfectly before the match. I felt good, a little bit nervous, which is normal before the match. But nothing more than that. I just felt ready, I thought that I was going to play really good tennis. It didn't happen," he added.

Alcaraz will most likely begin his clay-court campaign at the Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, starting from April 7.

