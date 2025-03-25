Carlos Alcaraz looks to rejuvenate himself for clay season with family trip to Mexico after Miami Open Heartbreak

Carlos Alcaraz has been spending some time away from the court with his family. He reportedly is in Mexico, taking some time to recover before the long clay season starts.

2025 has been an underwhelming season by Alcaraz's standards, even if the 21-year-old already has a title this year. The Spaniard began his year at the Australian Open, aiming to win the only Major left to add to his resume. He lost against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal despite winning the first set against the Serb who was physically compromised in the match.

Alcaraz made a slight change to his schedule in February and played on the European hard court of Rotterdam rather than in the South American clay courts which he had done in previous seasons. He won the ABN Amro Open, winning against Alex de Minaur in the final.

At the Sunshine Double, Alcaraz was a two-time defending champion and made it to the semifinals this year without any problems. However, his 16-match win streak came to an end with a loss against Jack Draper in the semifinal. He was expected to bounce back in Miami, but he lost to David Goffin in his opening match, a fixture where the Spaniard was the heavy favorite to win.

After his Miami exit, Alcaraz was seen attending parties in the city with NBA and football stars to keep himself away from tennis. In recent news, a verified fan page on X posted that the 21-year-old was in Mexico with his family. The post contained Instagram stories of Alcaraz's brothers Alvaro and Jaime.

Alcaraz is expected to begin his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters which is scheduled to begin from April 7.

Carlos Alcaraz had an injury-ridden but successful clay-court season in 2024

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz \ (Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz did not play the full clay season as the Spaniard had fitness issues during this time last year. He began his clay season in South America, where he lost against Nicolas Jarry in the semifinal at the Argentina Open. Later, he had to retire in his opening match at the Rio Open against Thiago Monteiro after playing only two games.

During the European clay-court season, Alcaraz skipped the Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Rome. He reached the quarterfinal in Madrid, where he lost to eventual champion Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

However, at the two marquee clay-court events in 2024 at the French Open and the Paris Olympics, Alcaraz was in sublime form. He went on a 12-match win streak at Roland Garros, winning his third Major title and falling short of the Olympic gold in a tight match against Novak Djokovic in the Olympics final. Overall, they had a 17-4 record on clay last year with an 81 percent win ratio.

