"Jannik Sinner on vacation at this point" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's shocking loss to David Goffin in Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz's shock defeat to David Goffin in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open has started some serious discussions among tennis fans. While many fans felt Jannik Sinner would comfortably maintain his World No. 1 ranking despite 25% of the season, others were concerned about the Spaniard's inconsistency.

Alcaraz has been having a tumultuous season, which started at the Australian Open where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, in a match where many thought the Spaniard would win. He bounced back by winning the Rotterdam Open but faced a quarterfinal exit at the Qatar Open and failed to defend his title in Indian Wells.

However, things went from bad to worse for Alcaraz as he suffered a 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 in his opening match at the Miami Open to the veteran David Goffin.

Tennis fans on social media reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's shocking defeat. One fan thought Alcaraz's slump was benefitting Jannik Sinner, who is currently facing suspension.

"Sinner on vacation at this point, doesn’t have to do any work, he just watches everyone self destruct," the fan opined.

Another fan joked how Casper Ruud, who hasn't been performing well on hard courts for a while, had a better run in Miami than the Spaniard.

"Imagine telling someone Casper would do better than Alcaraz in a hard court tournament," the fan joked.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Gotta respect the camaraderie; Zverev and Alcaraz are making sure they don’t take advantage of Sinner’s absence to take the #1 ranking when he’s not there to play. They want it fair and square!😂" a fan quipped.

"Lol Alcaraz is cooked," another fan joked on X.

"Alcaraz should start to look for another coach. Ferrero, already, has given him everything he knows. It is time to seek a new air if the murcian guy wants to win another GS, besides RG," a fan felt.

"This is the sort of result that you wake up to, read about, think you're still dreaming, give yourself a pinch on the arm, before finally allowing yourself to accept it," a fan said.

The 21-year-old made an honest assessment of the match.

"It was a very poor performance on my part, I admit it" - Carlos Alcaraz

During the post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz admitted that it was a 'poor performance' on his part. The Spaniard also felt that David Goffin increasing his level significantly following the opening set helped the Belgian pull off the upset.

"It was a very poor performance on my part, I admit it, he was a better player than me. After the first set, I think he started to play better while my level declined, even though he was already playing well. His serving percentage helped him a lot to raise the level, but overall, I think it was a very poor performance on my part. I didn't play well, and I didn't feel good physically either. In these kinds of matches, when you don't feel that confidence either in terms of tennis skills or physically, everything becomes much harder."

Carlos Alcaraz will proceed to the European clay swing where he will look to find some consistency, which he will need for his title defense at the 2025 French Open.

