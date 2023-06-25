Carlos Alcaraz becomes first non-Big 4 player to be seeded No. 1 at Wimbledon since 2003

With his win at Queen's, Carlos Alcaraz has become the first non-Big 4 player to be seeded No. 1 at Wimbledon since 2003. The Spaniard won the first grass-court title of his season by defeating seventh seed Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4, in the final of the Queen's Club Championships.

Thanks to his victory, the reigning US Open winner also dethroned Novak Djokovic from the top spot of the ATP singles rankings. Reclaiming the top spot in the rankings has also ensured that the 20-year-old will be the top seed at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz will be breaking Lleyton Hewitt's record after 20 years. In 2003, the Australian was seeded No. 1 at the tournament; however, the defending champion lost in the first round.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Carlos Alcaraz will be the first non-Fab 4 player to be no. 1 seed at Wimbledon since Hewitt in 2003. Carlos Alcaraz will be the first non-Fab 4 player to be no. 1 seed at Wimbledon since Hewitt in 2003. https://t.co/K5blVlbGwQ

Swiss icon Roger Federer emerged victorious in the tournament, winning his maiden Grand Slam title. The 2003 edition of Wimbledon also marked the debut of Rafael Nadal in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Speaking to the media after his win over the Australian, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his win and how it affected him in a positive way:

“It means a lot to me. Being able to win this amazing tournament in my first time that I played here for me is fantastic. To know that I’m [capable of] a good level on grass, obviously [to be] champion of every tournament feels special.”

"The chances don’t change so much, I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon" - Carlos Alcaraz

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Despite dethroning Djokovic from the top spot once again this year, Carlos Alcaraz is reluctant to count himself as a favorite over Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Speaking in the on-court interview, the World No. 1 said that despite the recent change in the rankings, it doesn't alter his chances much.

“The chances don’t change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. “Right now I’m feeling better than the beginning of the week, that’s obvious."

He further added that being ranked No. 1 gives him extra motivation, but it hardly matters.

“Of course, recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence coming into Wimbledon. But it doesn’t change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1," Carlos Alcaraz added.

Last year, the Spaniard lost to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the campaign.

