×
Create
Notifications

Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest player to represent Spain in Davis Cup since Rafael Nadal in 2004, beats Marius Copil on debut

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021
Anshul Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 04, 2022 11:55 PM IST
News

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to represent Spain at the Davis Cup since Rafael Nadal in 2004 when he took the court against Marius Copil on Friday.

Alcaraz, who is 18 years and 303 days old, enjoyed a dream Davis Cup debut as he defeated Copil in straight sets. His victory gave Spain a 2-0 lead over Romania in their qualifying tie.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, was 17 years and 248 days old when he debuted for Spain against the Czech Republic's Jiri Novak in 2004.

18a 303d - @alcarazcarlos03 🇪🇸 se va a convertir ante el rumano Marius Copil en el jugador español más joven en debutar en la @CopaDavis (18 años y 303 días) desde @RafaelNadal en el año 2004 que lo hizo con 17 años y 248 días en Chequia frente a Jiri Novak. Savia#DavisCup https://t.co/jWUTzLm0TO

Unlike Alcaraz, Nadal lost his first-ever Davis Cup tie. The Spaniard was beaten in straight sets by Novak. That remains Nadal's only defeat in the singles category in the Davis Cup.

¡CASI 16 AÑOS!Habían transcurrido 5817 días desde la última derrota de Rafa Nadal 🇪🇸 representando a España 🇪🇸 en una competición oficial por equipos.Aquel 6 de febrero de 2004, el tenista mallorquín perdía en su debut de Davis Cup ante un experimentando Jiri Novak 🇨🇿. https://t.co/AS6ITQSolU

Alcaraz, meanwhile, was slated to make his Davis Cup debut last year in the Finals, but he withdrew from the team event after testing positive for COVID-19. In the absence of both Alcaraz and Nadal, Spain failed to make it out of their group.

Carlos Alcaraz accomplishes unique feat with win over Marius Copil

2022 Australian Open: Day 5
2022 Australian Open: Day 5

With his win over Copil, Alcaraz achieved another impressive milestone. The Spaniard has won his debut match at all four Grand Slams as well the Davis Cup, a feat that even tennis' famed Big 4 failed to achieve.

His victims in the four Grand Slams were Botic van de Zandschulp (Australian Open), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (French Open), Yasutaka Uchiyama (Wimbledon) and Cameron Norrie (US Open).

Carlos Alcaraz ha ganado su partido de debut en los cinco grandes torneos.✅🇦🇺 AusOpen [Van de Zandschulp]✅🇫🇷 Roland Garros [Zapata]✅🇬🇧 Wimbledon [Uchiyama]✅🇺🇸 US Open [Norrie]✅🇪🇸 Copa Davis [Copil]📝 Ningún jugador del Big4 puede presumir de este dato https://t.co/D6l9tSJDQt
Also Read Article Continues below

Alcaraz is scheduled to take on Romania's Gabi Adrian Boitan in his second Davis Cup encounter. But Spain can wrap up the tie by winning their doubles encounter on Saturday. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez are expected to suit up for Spain to face the Romanian pairing of Nicolae Frunza and Horia Tecau.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी