Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest player to represent Spain in Davis Cup since Rafael Nadal in 2004, beats Marius Copil on debut

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to represent Spain at the Davis Cup since Rafael Nadal in 2004 when he took the court against Marius Copil on Friday.

Alcaraz, who is 18 years and 303 days old, enjoyed a dream Davis Cup debut as he defeated Copil in straight sets. His victory gave Spain a 2-0 lead over Romania in their qualifying tie.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, was 17 years and 248 days old when he debuted for Spain against the Czech Republic's Jiri Novak in 2004.

Unlike Alcaraz, Nadal lost his first-ever Davis Cup tie. The Spaniard was beaten in straight sets by Novak. That remains Nadal's only defeat in the singles category in the Davis Cup.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, was slated to make his Davis Cup debut last year in the Finals, but he withdrew from the team event after testing positive for COVID-19. In the absence of both Alcaraz and Nadal, Spain failed to make it out of their group.

Carlos Alcaraz accomplishes unique feat with win over Marius Copil

With his win over Copil, Alcaraz achieved another impressive milestone. The Spaniard has won his debut match at all four Grand Slams as well the Davis Cup, a feat that even tennis' famed Big 4 failed to achieve.

His victims in the four Grand Slams were Botic van de Zandschulp (Australian Open), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (French Open), Yasutaka Uchiyama (Wimbledon) and Cameron Norrie (US Open).

Alcaraz is scheduled to take on Romania's Gabi Adrian Boitan in his second Davis Cup encounter. But Spain can wrap up the tie by winning their doubles encounter on Saturday. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez are expected to suit up for Spain to face the Romanian pairing of Nicolae Frunza and Horia Tecau.

