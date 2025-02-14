Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Denis Shapovalov and others send their love to Diego Schwartzman as Argentine ends 15-year career

Diego Schwartzman ended his 15-year-long career at his home event in Buenos Aires. The former World No. 8 played his last match at the Argentina Open, going down 2-6, 2-6 against Pedro Martinez.

Fondly known as the "La Peque" the Argentine was renowned for his exceptional baseline play and strong groundstrokes. This made him a force to be reckoned with on the clay, on which he won three of his four career titles. He had great defensive awareness, which made him one of the best returners on the Tour.

As the Argentine ended his 15-year-long career, tributes and congratulatory messages flooded in from his fellow tennis players. Ben Shelton shared the ATP Tour's post on his Instagram story with a one-word reaction.

"Peque" posted Shelton

Ben Shelton reacts to Diego Schwartman's retirement, (Source: Instagram)

After his last match, Schwartzman was seen in a celebratory mood, at the Roldan restaurant in Buenos Aires. The Argentine was in good spirits and embraced the decision of retirement.

"Tennis I will always love you!!! Officially retired.. thanks @roldanba for letting me celebrate for a while" he posted on Instagram

Several players like Carlos Alcaraz and Denis Shapovalov commented on the post, felicitating Schwartzman and egging on the Argentine in his celebrations.

"Vamoss" posted Shapovalov

"You're too big little one" posted Alcaraz

His fellow countryman Francisco Cerundolo also joined the comments, stating Schwartzman deserved retirement celebrations after a successful career.

"Stick it on the Peg today. Well deserved" commented Cerundolo

Legends of the sport such as Rafael Nadal also took to social media and congratulated the diminutive Argentine on a fruitful career.

Diego Schwartzman broke boundaries as one of the shortest players on the Tour

In Picture: Diego Schwartzman (Getty)

Standing at 1.70m Diego Schwartzman was one of the shortest players on Tour. In a sport that rewards strong build and physicality, the Argentine did not let his short stature hinder him and showed great character and resilience on the court.

Schwartzman reached a total of 14 finals on the Tour. The Argentine's record in finals was not good, as he could only win four of those fixtures. His best year was in 2020, when he reached his only Major semifinal at Roland Garros, and his only Masters 1000 final in Rome. During his semifinal run in Paris, he became the shortest player since 1980 to reach a Major semifinal.

2020 was also the year when the Argentine qualified for the ATP finals and finished the year ranked 9 on the ATP Rankings. His last title came at his home court of Argentina, with a win against compatriot Francisco Cerundolo in the final.

