Rafael Nadal sends touching message to Diego Schwartzman after Argentine's emotional retirement from tennis

Spanish tennis legend and former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal penned a heartfelt note to Diego Schwartzman following the Argentine's emotional retirement from the sport. Schwartzman played the final match of his career in the second round of the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The 32-year-old had announced this news last year in May, bringing an end to his 15-year long career. Competing on home soil, the player began his campaign with a thrilling 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-3 victory over seventh seed and last year’s runner-up, Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

However, he was unable to end his career on a winning note, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Spain's Pedro Martinez. With that, Schwartzman’s eventful career came to a close, witnessed by tennis greats such as Gabriela Sabatini and Guillermo Coria, who were in attendance for his final match.

Following Schwartzman’s retirement, 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal penned an emotional note, congratulating him on his remarkable journey and wishing him well on his life post-retirement.

"Congratulations Diego Schwartzman on your great race! You have been a great example of struggle and overcoming and I am glad that we have shared so many moments on the circuit. Enjoy your next stage!"

Schwartzman’s best Grand Slam performance came at the 2020 French Open, where he reached the semifinals before failing to beat eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Notably, Nadal also bid farewell to his illustrious career last year, following Spain’s defeat to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup. The 38-year-old fought hard but ultimately fell 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp, marking the end of his legendary journey in professional tennis.

"A little bit sad watching tennis lately knowing this moment was coming": Diego Schwartzman on his retirement

Diego Schwartzman at 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Image Source: Getty

Ahead of his retirement, Diego Schwartzman penned an emotional essay reflecting on his tennis career. The 32-year-old also acknowledged the bittersweet emotions of watching tennis and expressed his pride in surpassing expectations and challenging the sport’s biggest names despite his smaller stature.

"This week I am retiring after the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. While it has been a little bit sad watching tennis lately knowing this moment was coming, it was in a good way. I have a lot of amazing memories to think about and achievements to celebrate. I had the opportunity to check off many dreams and do more than people thought was possible for me. I have a small body, but it gave the biggest players in our history bad moments," he wrote (via ATP Tour).

Schwartzman captured four tour-level titles in his career, the most significant being the ATP 500 event in Rio de Janeiro in 2018.

