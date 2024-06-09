John McEnroe believes 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is better than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic when they were 21. The former American player said that Alcaraz is the most skilled youngster in tennis.

Before Alcaraz stepped onto the Court Philippe-Chatrier for his maiden French Open final, he was already a two-time Grand Slam winner. He won the Wimbledon Championships in 2023 and the US Open in 2022. He has even achieved the World No. 1 ranking.

24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic had won only one Grand Slam at the age of 21. Nadal had bagged three French Open titles by that age. Federer, meanwhile, had not won any Grand Slam titles by the time he was 21.

McEnroe admitted that Alcaraz was his favorite player to watch.

"I got to say this, just for the record, Carlos Alcaraz is my favorite player to watch. He's the most skilled young man I've ever seen playing at this age. It's hard to imagine he can keep improving cause he is so good at everything already," he said during the pre-show of the 2024 French Open final.

Moreover, he hopes the young Spaniard stays injury-free as he is someone the sport needs.

"But he's better than Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic at 21 for me... Alcaraz is a unique individual that we need around in the sport for long time. You gotta love what he brings to the sport."

John McEnroe is impressed with Carlos Alcaraz's trademark smiles

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz is famous for his trademark smile. John McEnroe mentioned how the Spaniard brings his smile to the court.

"The biggest thing is his smile that he brings to the court. That joy of competing which is so hard to be able to do, to enjoy when you're stressing out," McEnroe said.

Alcaraz has also highlighted that his smile is what helps him keep winning. He has been through a difficult season this year with a forearm injury.

In February, he gave a walkover to his opponent in the first round at the Rio Open. After winning the Indian Wells Masters, he withdrew again from the Monte-Carlo Masters. In April, he faced a quarterfinal defeat in the Madrid Open before withdrawing from the Italian Open.

Before beginning the French Open, Alcaraz was asked during a press conference if he keeps smiling because he is winning or whether it is the other way around.

"I am winning all the time because I am smiling. And, I always said that smiling for me is the key of everything. I enjoy being in this kind of a stadium, this kind of tournament, cities. That's the most important for me, to enjoy and that's why I smile all the time," Alcaraz replied.

