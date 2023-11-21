Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci has described Carlos Alcaraz as a combination of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi all wrapped in one.

The legendary coach reckons that Alcaraz has a "drop shot from outer space". He further remarked that the tennis world has never seen anything like what the two-time Grand Slam champion brings to the court.

The seven-time USPTA natoional coach of the year also asserted that the 20-year-old possessed speed like no one else and would go on to win several Grand Slams.

"Alcaraz, we've never seen anything like this. We've never seen it. He is a combination of, I tell everybody, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Agassi all wrapped in one. He has make-up speed like no other. Once he hits that other gear his turbo speed is amazing," Macci said on the Match Point Canada podcast.

"He has a drop shot from outer space. He has missed more drop shots as a kid than anybody who has played tennis because he has tried more - and whoever coached him as a kid would not discourage that," the veteran coach added.

The 68-year-old American also stressed that Carlos Alcaraz was the "leader of the clubhouse" who could win an "unreal" number of Grand Slam titles.

"I think, he is going to get such a bucket of Grand Slams, it's unreal. I feel, in my opinion, he is by far, the leader in the clubhouse," said the coach who was featured in the movie King Richard.

A look back at Carlos Alcaraz's phenomenal 2023 season

Alcaraz had a phenomenal year but lost his year-end World No. 1 spot to Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz made a resounding start to the 2023 season by clinching the Argentina Open with a win over Cameron Norrie in the final before losing the Rio Open final to the 28-year-old Briton.

He then got the better of Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the Indian Wells Masters but lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

A straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals helped Alcaraz reign supreme in Barcelona while Jan-Lennard Struff failed to stop the 20-year-old in the title round at Madrid.

Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat to Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Italian Open. This was followed by a loss to Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semifinal even as he cramped up against the Serb.

The Spanish star came good at the Queen's Club Championships by defeating Alex de Minaur in the final. Alcaraz put to rest all doubts with regard to his grasscourt credentials by beating Djokovic in an epic Wimbledon final.

Tommy Paul ended Alcaraz's run in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open while Djokovic triumphed against the player from El Palmar in the Cincinnati Masters final.

The 2022 US Open winner fell to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the New York major. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner halted Alcaraz's progress in the China Open semifinals.

A third-round loss to Grigor Dimitrov in Shanghai was followed by a first-round exit in Paris-Bercy for Alcaraz. The Spaniard then went down to Djokovic in the ATP Finals semifinals.

