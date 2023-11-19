"Carlos Alcaraz is a completely different player from Rafael Nadal" - Novak Djokovic refutes comparisons between Spanish duo after ATP Finals SF win

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has denied comparisons between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz following his semifinal victory over the young Spaniard at the 2023 ATP Finals on November 18.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz to advance to his ninth title bout at the year-end tournament where he will meet home favorite Jannik Sinner on November 19. Both players put up a good fight, but in the end, the Serb proved to be too strong for the Spaniard, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Following that, Novak Djokovic was asked during a press conference if Carlos Alcaraz played like his compatriot Rafael Nadal. The 24-time Grand Slam champion replied in the negative, claiming that while there are some parallels, the two-time Grand Slam champion is a 'completely different player' than Nadal.

"They are different players. In terms of the maybe great occasion and the feeling of the intensity on the court that he brings, yeah, there is some similarity. But he's a completely different player from Rafa," he said.

"He's one of the most complete players that I ever faced in my career. It's quite impressive for his age that he's able to play consistently well for now several years already, and he's the youngest-ever No. 1 in the world that we had. A brilliant career already," he added.

However, the Serb quickly added that he would compare Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer when it comes to the preparations the 20-year-old has him go through in order to do his best in matches against him.

"He does bring the best out of me. He makes me prepare for the match as best that I possibly can. That's where I probably would compare it to the preparations that I had in the matches against Nadal or Federer, where I had to come out every single time at the peak of my abilities in order to win against them," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals SF match against Carlos Alcaraz: "One of the best of the year playing probably the biggest rival"

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic then discussed his semifinal victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals.

The Serb said it was 'one of the best matches of the year,' if not the best, and that they both expected the match to go three sets, but that was not the case since he managed to up his game.

"One of the best matches of the year in these circumstances playing probably the biggest rival I had this year, Carlos. I think everyone expected, including probably both of us, that we're going to have a long night, a big fight, a long match. I just managed to I guess step it up," he said.

Djokovic, who is aiming to win his record-extending seventh title at the year-end tournament, added:

"Played a great tennis, high level, put a lot of pressure on his service games, made him play. I served really well when I needed to. Best match of the week, one of the best matches of the year."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis