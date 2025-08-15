Carlos Alcaraz confirms he does not fly on private jets as he reveals what route he used to get to Cincinnati Open on commercial airlines

Carlos Alcaraz clarified that he doesn't travel by private jets after former players Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson debated whether the Spaniard flies commercially or not. Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Cincinnati Open, and is set to go head-on with Andrey Rublev.

Now ranked No. 2 in the world, the Spaniard is also one of the highest-earning players on the tour, with income from on-court prize money, brand endorsements, and other sources. Based on that, the Nothing Major podcast hosts and former players, Querrey and Johnson, playfully discussed the chances of the Spaniard travelling on a private jet.

Querrey started the conversation, saying:

"Is Carlos the guy that goes private jet everywhere now you think. Think when he goes like from Spain to Laver cup in California it's like a 12-hour flight. Is he private jet guy everywhere, I'm saying yes."

While Johnson disagreed and said that Alcaraz was availing a commercial flight this year, Querrey reiterated and stated that, except for Australia, he has not stepped on a commercial airline.

"I'm gonna say, has not stepped foot on a commercial airline besides the Australia trip. Again, number one question if he ever comes on the pod that'll be the first question we ask."

They went on to joke about inviting the five-time major champion to the podcast and even acted out a possible conversation with him. In response, the Spaniard dismissed the former players' private jet claim and revealed the actual route he took to reach Cincinnati.

"Through Philadelphia, madrid-Philadelphia and then pholadelphia-Cincinnati"

Alcaraz confirms he travels commercially; Instagram - @nothingmajorshow

Carlos Alcaraz has been at the top of his game in 2025, capturing his fifth Grand Slam at the French Open. He then lost the Wimbledon final to his biggest rival, Jannik Sinner, and skipped both the Citi Open and the Canadian Open to take an extended break before returning to the court at the Cincinnati Masters.

Alcaraz will next head to New York for the final Grand Slam of the year in Flushing Meadows.

Carlos Alcaraz touched a significant milestone at the Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Serbian Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 to clinch victory in the third round of the Cincinnati Open. This win helped him become the first player since 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, from 2013 to 2016, to reach 50 wins in four consecutive seasons. The Spaniard also claimed his 13th consecutive Masters 1000 win with the feat.

The 22-year-old won five titles this season - an indoor hard at the Rotterdam Open, as well as the Monte Carlo, Rome, and French Open titles on outdoor clay, and Queen's Club on outdoor grass.

