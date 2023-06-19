Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Spain's national football team on UEFA Nations League win

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz recently congratulated Spain's national football team on their UEFA Nations League win.

Spain emerged victorious over Croatia, winning 5-4 in the penalty shootout after the game ended goalless after 120 minutes, securing the Nations League glory. This momentous achievement marked Spain's first trophy since Euro 2012.

Substitute Dani Carvajal converted the game-winning penalty with a panenka. Head coach Luis de la Fuente, who was only named Luis Enrique's successor in December, stated his tenure with a trophy.

Croatia, FIFA World Cup finalist in 2018 and third in Qatar last year, were hoping to win their first trophy. But they couldn't find a way to cross the finish line despite the best efforts of legend Luka Modric. Substitutes Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic had their penalties saved by Unai Simon in the shootout.

Following the news of his country's glory, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz took to Instagram stories to congratulate them, writing:

"Let's go! Congratulations." (Translated from Spanish).

Carlos Alcaraz via Instagram stories.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his Wimbledon 2023 chances, says it is "going to be complicated"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at a press conference.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Carlos Alcaraz discussed his chances at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He stated that matching the level of players such as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be "complicated" due to his lack of grass-court experience.

"Well, I think I have said that I can win any tournament that I play. Obviously on grass it is a bit more complicated as I don't have a lot of experience and in the matches that I played I struggled a bit," he said.

"And obviously [Novak] Djokovic, together with [Roger] Federer is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court. So it's going to be complicated," he added.

The Spaniard claimed that last year's Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is ahead of him in the race in posing a threat to Novak Djokovic's title defense.

"[Nick] Kyrgios has played a final in Wimbledon and he is very good on grass as well. I'm not saying I am not capable of beating Djokovic, but I have less chances than on other surfaces. I think Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic than any other player," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz is currently preparing himself to make his debut at the 2023 Queens Club Championships, where he is the top seed. He will take on Arthur Fils in the first round on Tuesday, June 20.

