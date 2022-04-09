"Carlos Alcaraz has had a couple of really outstanding role models to look up to: Rafael Nadal and Juan Carlos Ferrero" - Pam Shriver 

Former tennis star Pam Shriver believes both Rafael Nadal and Juan Carlos Ferrero have been "incredible" and "outstanding" role models for Carlos Alcaraz. The respected analyst also spoke of how the young Spaniard's charisma and global appeal are positive for the men's game.

The 18-year-old has revealed that 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal has been his idol since his childhood. He has faced his 35-year-old compatriot twice, losing at the 2021 Madrid Masters and in a thrilling semifinal at last month's Indian Wells Masters.

The World No. 11 has been coached by another Spanish great, Juan Carlos Ferrero, since 2018. Ferrero - who retired in 2012 - is a former World No. 1 and French Open champion.

Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 last week in the final of the 2022 Miami Open to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown. The Murcian is now the youngest Miami Open men's winner and the third youngest Masters 1000 champion after Michael Chang and Nadal.

TENNIS @Tennis



joins Tennis Channel Inside-In to discuss



megaphone.link/ADV6753604503 "He has appeal across the globe already." @PHShriver joins Tennis Channel Inside-In to discuss @alcarazcarlos03 emergence as a superstar, and all the action at the WTA Charleston Open. "He has appeal across the globe already." @PHShriver joins Tennis Channel Inside-In to discuss @alcarazcarlos03 emergence as a superstar, and all the action at the WTA Charleston Open.megaphone.link/ADV6753604503 https://t.co/6d2sGpcSy7

Speaking on Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, Shriver asserted that the teenage star has benefitted from having Nadal and Ferrero to look up to.

"I feel like he's had an incredible, a couple of really outstanding role models to look up to," Shriver said. "Rafa Nadal, obviously also from Spain and the champion mindset and work ethic that Nadal has shown. And then Juan Carlos Ferrero, who won a French Open. So, I think he's really been like a sponge. Plus, he has the world of natural talent. But again, it takes the mental side in order to bring it all together."

The former doubles World No. 1 also discussed how the Spaniard's breakthrough is important ahead of a transitional period in men's tennis.

"And It's really fun to see the rise of Carlos," Shriver continued. "And we just hope that Alcaraz can remain healthy because men's tennis is going to have huge transitions in the coming couple of years. So, to already kind of know, feel like we know who's going to be a staple. And he's got charisma, he has appeal across the globe already. So that's really a good sign for men's tennis."

Carlos Alcaraz could face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz could face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the first time at the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters. The 18-year-old could meet the Serb in the last eight of the ATP Masters 1000 event, which will be held from April 10-17.

The No. 8 seed, who is making his first appearance in Monte-Carlo, will play either Sebastian Korda or Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



...sign us all up



Djokovic & Alcaraz could meet in the The World No.1 vs the Miami champ......sign us all upDjokovic & Alcaraz could meet in the @ROLEXMCMASTERS QFs The World No.1 vs the Miami champ......sign us all up 👀Djokovic & Alcaraz could meet in the @ROLEXMCMASTERS QFs https://t.co/RcPDM5exBY

Edited by Keshav Gopalan