Carlos Alcaraz dating SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, confirms Nader's sister amid romance speculation with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz is riding high after his US Open triumph, and the celebrations aren’t just limited to tennis. Just days after his victory, it was confirmed that the Spaniard is now dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.
Nader, 28, first broke through after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2019. She made her debut in the magazine the following year and appeared again in 2021 and 2022. Her biggest milestone came in 2023 when she graced the cover, appearing alongside Kim Petras, Megan Fox, and Martha Stewart.
She is also the eldest of the four Nader sisters: Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane being the others. It was Grace who finally confirmed the speculation in an exclusive interview with E! News on September 10, revealing that Brooks is indeed seeing 22-year-old Alcaraz after weeks of rumors about her dating a tennis player.
"The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour," Grace said.
Grace further shared that while her sisters Mary and Sarah have already had the chance to meet Carlos Alcaraz, she herself hasn’t yet and said she is “dying” to meet him.
"I am dying to. Such a cutie," she said.
A few days ago, the Nader sisters appeared on Page Six Radio, where things took a playful turn. They teased that Brooks could be getting DMs from ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, joking that his name “rhymes with winner.” However, Sinner is now rumored to be dating 24-year-old Dutch model Laila Hasanovic.
Brooks has been keeping herself closely connected with the tennis world. She attended the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year and was also spotted at the US Open recently.