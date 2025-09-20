"Carlos Alcaraz definitely needs Jannik Sinner" - Caroline Garcia shares her opinion on Spaniard's competitive mindset

Caroline Garcia recently shared her honest opinion on Carlos Alcaraz's competitive mindset, revealing that he needs Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard is currently gearing up for his Laver Cup campaign, which is being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Alcaraz and Sinner are currently the talk of the tennis world with their nail-biting yet exciting rivalry on the court, earning the nickname the 'New Two,' much like the previous 'Big Three' era of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. The duo delivered some terrific clashes throughout the 2025 season, with their most recent showdown being the US Open final.

Amid the ongoing hype of the players, the former French tennis player, Gracia, weighed in on the competitive mindset of Alcaraz, revealing how Sinner plays a significant role in it. She explained that the Spaniard thrives on the Italian's rivalry, stressing that the former needs such challenges to push himself to play better tennis. (as quoted by The Tennis Gazette.)

“Obviously, Jannik and Carlos are above all the other players for now. But they…Carlos definitely needs Sinner; he started to play really good this year when Jannik came back. It looks like the mentality of Jannik is a bit different, but Carlos needs competition; he needs a rival, and when he has one, he’s very good, and his focus is way better and more consistent," said Garcia.

She added:

“He really needs a rivalry, and obviously, he knows how to do everything, but he needs someone in front of him to be able to challenge him and push him further.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have locked horns in five finals this year, out of which the world No. 1 prevailed in four.

Jannik Sinner shared his honest thoughts about Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner also went head-to-head at the Wimbledon Championships' final round, where the latter registered an impressive 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory, breaking the Spaniard's two-time win streak. Amid their ongoing campaign, Sinner sat in a press conference, where he shared his views about Alcaraz.

Admitting that the World No. 1 has something special, he said that he knew that he would definitely become a top player while they played Challengers.

“There are some players who you can tell have something special. Carlos already had these qualities when he was younger and we played in the Challengers. You can see it immediately from the sound of the ball, from the way he moves," said Jannik Sinner.

He added:

“I knew that he would definitely become a top player, while I wasn't sure about myself. And now we've split the last six Slams. It's also good for the new generations, where everyone has their own style of play and you have to adapt."

Carlos Alcaraz is ready to compete at the Laver Cup and will open his campaign in men's doubles, teaming up with Jakub Mensik to face Alex Michelsen and Taylor Fritz.

