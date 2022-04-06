"Carlos Alcaraz definitely has an X-factor, but his timing couldn't be better, he has this window to be the dominant player" - Todd Woodbridge 

Todd Woodbridge believes Carlos Alcaraz has timed his breakthrough perfectly and has the chance to dominate the men's game over the next few years. The doubles great feels the 18-year-old's trajectory puts him in "rarefied air" with Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker, who also had great success at a similar age.

Alcaraz downed Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the 2022 Miami Open to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown. He became the first Spanish man to win the tournament in its 37-year history, with Arantxa Sanchez Vicario the only Spanish woman to triumph in Miami.

The Spaniard is now the youngest ATP Miami Open winner and the third youngest Masters 1000 champion after Michael Chang and Nadal. He has climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 11 following his biggest career triumph to date.

In an interview with Matt Trollope of ausopen.com, Woodbridge declared that the timing of the teenage star's ascent could be a big factor in his success.

"He definitely has an X-factor, but his timing couldn't be better," Woodbridge said. "There have been some great young players who came through when you had Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at their best. So you had three game styles, and you had to beat all three to get to the top. Whereas now, there isn't as much to have to worry about with the top talent - both his peer group, the generation above, and then the Big Three who have dominated."

"Alcaraz now has this window to be able to build his game, to be the dominant player," Woodbridge continued. "At 18, he's still maturing, he's still going to grow his game. Technically he's sound, he's going to get stronger. He has a period of time now to be able to make his game style the best and the hardest to beat, and he's going to set the base platform of what this next generation of players is going to be playing like."

The Australian then lauded Alcaraz's superb start to the 2022 season and revealed he expects the Murcian's rise to continue.

"It's his ability to keep winning," he said. "He’s 18-2 for the season. It is winning a Masters title. But it's not just one result – it's been that trajectory that we haven't really seen. [With other young stars] we've seen an upward curve and then a plateau and then a little dip, before we've seen an upward curve again. Alcaraz is going to go and stay trending up."

Woodbridge went on to compare the 18-year-old's breakthrough to how Nadal and Becker arrived at the top of the tennis world early in their careers.

"Rafa’s probably the last one to have done that, and then from my perspective it was Boris Becker who similarly burst onto the scene," Woodbridge added. "Boris won a Slam very quickly after winning at Queen's Club. Rafa did the same in 2005, winning his first Masters titles (Monte Carlo and Rome) then turning up to Roland Garros and winning that. This is rarefied air Alcaraz has stepped into. So I think it's a really exciting time."

Carlos Alcaraz with the men's singles trophy after winning the 2022 Miami Open

Todd Woodbridge also discussed the qualities Carlos Alcaraz possesses, which he feels will make the Spaniard a great player.

"The way he's competed on court has been robust, but behaviour has been exemplary," Woodbridge said. "He's gritty, he's determined. Those attributes are all very important to creating that complete player," Woodbridge said. "He looks like he's watched Rafa and Roger and thought, 'that is the way I have to approach being the best player I can be'."

The Australian then highlighted the value of the 18-year-old's work ethic and the importance of the team around him, including coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"You look at the team around him, and Juan Carlos Ferrero is sound," Woodbridge added. "It's no frills, it's hard work. The ethos that Juan Carlos had to get to World No. 1 is what this kid likes, and sees, and is what's working. He just seems to be making good decisions at a young age. That's pretty exciting for the sport."

Alcaraz is next set to play at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo, which will be held from April 11-17.

