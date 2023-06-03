Carlos Alcaraz and Denis Shapovalov's French Open clash sees photo journalist forcibly removed from stadium by security

Carlos Alcaraz and Denis Shapovalov's third-round clash took an unexpected turn when a photo journalist was forcibly removed from Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2023 French Open.

Alcaraz dominated his clash against Shapovalov, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round in Paris for the second time in four appearances. The Spaniard will be up against Lorenzo Mussetti for a spot in the quarterfinals.

There was a dramatic moment during the Spaniard's straightforward victory when security forcibly removed a photo journalist from the stadium. A clip posted by Eurosport Polska, showed four members of the security team dragging the resisting journalist out of the stands. The reasons behind his ejection are yet to be revealed.

"According to @PKuwik, during the match between Alcaraz and Shapovalov, one of the photojournalists was forcibly removed by security," the tweet translated from Polish.

It's a big challenge for me, he's a really talented player" - Carlos Alcaraz on French Open 4R opponent Lorenzo Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz through to the fourth round at the 2023 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round, for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals at the French Open for the second time in his career. Musetti took out 14th seed Cameron Norrie in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to book his spot against the World No. 1.

In his post-match press conference, Alcaraz praised the Italian as a "really talented player" and acknowledged the upcoming clash as a "big challenge."

"It's a big challenge for me. He's playing great. He has beaten really tough players. He's a really talented player," he said.

Alcaraz said he was excited for his upcoming match against the Italian, recalling their "really tough" previous meeting in the 2022 Hamburg final which saw Musetti emerge victorious in three hard-fought sets, winning 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4.

"I remember the match in Hamburg. It was really, really tough. This is a match that I'm really looking for, I really want to play that match. I'm going to enjoy it, because it's going to be a really fun match," he said.

The Spaniard added that he was expecting good rallies and shots during the match, making it a fun experience for the crowd to enjoy.

I would say it's going to be really good rallies, good shots between us, and of course it's going to be a really fun match to watch, as well," he added.

If Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious in his match against Musetti, he could potentially face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals before setting up a semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic.

Poll : 0 votes