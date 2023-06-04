Carlos Alcaraz expressed immense gratitude and love for his coach, former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, following his fourth-round victory at the 2023 French Open. The 20-year-old stormed into the quarterfinals of the Clay Slam by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.

Alcaraz was in fine form as he blitzed into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Musetti in just two hours and eight minutes. The victory puts the World No. 1’s overall win-loss record for 2023 at 34-3 and 24-2 on clay. The 20-year-old now has an 11-match unbeaten streak in Grand Slams, dating back to his 2022 US Open triumph.

Alcaraz was all praise for his coach Ferrero in his on-court interview. He has worked with the former World No. 1 since he was 15 years old and shares a special bond with his compatriot. The Spaniard stated that Ferrero was not only his friend and coach, but a father to him as well.

“He's my friend, he's my coach, I can say he's my father, as well... I'm really grateful to have him, not only in the box, not only in tennis, you know, but I'm really grateful to have him out of the court, growing up as a person with him," said the 20-year-old.

Alcaraz also added that he had learned a lot from Ferrero and expressed gratitude to his fellow Spaniard.

“Thanks to him, we started playing juniors and then future challengers. We played every single category of tennis. Every single year that I am with him, I have learned a lot. He was No. 1 [there are] a lot of things to learn from him. And of course, for me, it’s really important to improve off the court, and I’m really grateful to have him,” said the World No. 1.

“This is the key to everything, to smile,” says Carlos Alcaraz after French Open 4R win

2023 French Open - Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his 4R victory

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz feels that the most important thing is to smile and enjoy every moment on the court. The 20-year-old also revealed that he relishes the challenge of making impossible shots and entertaining the crowd with his game.

Speaking in his post-match interview after a comfortable victory over Musetti, the Spaniard revealed what he thinks about during a match.

“I just try to play tennis, to enjoy, and try to smile all the time. This is the key for everything for me, trying to enjoy, trying to make impossible shots, trying to make the people enjoy watching the tennis. This is all I think about during the match,” said the Spaniard.

Alcaraz certainly succeeded in doing just that as he fired 42 winners against Musetti in his fourth-round encounter. With the victory, the Spaniard levelled his head-to-head with Musetti to 1-1, avenging his 2022 Hamburg final loss to the Italian.

Carlos Alcaraz will next take on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Sebastian Ofner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 in the fourth round.

