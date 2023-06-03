"Tired of all the overhype" - Carlos Alcaraz's continuous comparisons to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic sours tennis fans

Carlos Alcaraz has often been dubbed as the next big star of the tennis world. The 20-year-old Spaniard was recently praised by Swedish legend Mats Wilander, who believes Alcaraz can revolutionize the sport.

Alcaraz has become one of the most feared players on the ATP Tour. Currently ranked World No. 1, the Spaniard has already won a Grand Slam (2022 US Open) and four Masters 1000 titles. Seeing this impressive success at such a young, many in the tennis world see Alcaraz as the future of the sport.

Former tennis player Mats Wilander holds the same opinion and recently shared how he thinks Carlos Alcaraz will change tennis forever. Wilander argues that Alcaraz possesses the weapons of all the 'Big 3' players - Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

“I don't think he's based his game on anyone but he's been sort of poisoned by watching these guys play. He moves like Djokovic, he's passionate like Nadal, he has shot making skills like Federer," Wilander said.

Wilander feels that male tennis players will start earning more due to Alcaraz's rise and compared him to Tiger Woods, who helped popularize golf globally.

“And that's why Carlos Alcaraz, to me, is going to be the main reason why tennis players – especially on the men's side – are going to start making way more money," he said. "He's going to be like the Tiger Woods effect because people want to be a part of tennis because of Carlos Alcaraz.”

Mats Wilander's remarks, meanwhile, drew criticism from many tennis fans. They believe Alcaraz is still a very young player who needs more time to go anywhere near the status held by the 'Big 3.'

"I am tired of all the overhype ab him. Puts me off to be honest. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic were in the same era - the field is not as impressive these days," a fan wrote.

"I am tired of all the overhype ab him. Puts me off to be honest. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic were in the same era - the field is not as impressive these days," a fan wrote.

"Oh, God! The Hyperaz circus is out of control. It seems that many people are afraid that they will be out of money and out of work after The Big 3," a user said.

"Oh, God! The Hyperaz circus is out of control. It seems that many people are afraid that they will be out of money and out of work after The Big 3," a user said.

Others argued that these kinds of comments are untimely and put unnecessary pressure on Carlos Alcaraz, who still has a long way to go.

"Jeez, let the kid win a bit more first," a fan tweeted.

"Leave him alone to developed," another comment read.

Some fans were unimpressed with Wilander's comparison of Alcaraz with Tiger Woods.

"Why didn't he compare king carlos to Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson also?" a fan said.

"Why didn't he compare king carlos to Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson also?" a fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions to Wilander's thoughts on Alcaraz:

Some fans were unimpressed with Wilander's comparison of Alcaraz with Tiger Woods.

One fan commented that Wilander needs to chill.



Another fan wrote: "Yeah cause that's not putting any more pressure on him at all is it!!...would you just let him develop a bit as a player first."

One user suggested "Wilander is back to his old habits."



A fan noted: "Considering we've been through a golden age of tennis ..Federer.. djokovic...Nadal and Murray it'll be hard for carlos to live up to expectations."







CHARLIE MURDOCH 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @murdoch_charles @eurosport Considering we've been through a golden age of tennis ..Federer.. djokovic...Nadal and Murray it'll be hard for carlos to live up to expectations. @eurosport Considering we've been through a golden age of tennis ..Federer.. djokovic...Nadal and Murray it'll be hard for carlos to live up to expectations.

Carlos Alcaraz sails into 4R at the 2023 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz is currently competing to win his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open. Seeded No. 1, Alcaraz is seen as Novak Djokovic's top competition for the title in Paris.

Alcaraz began his campaign at Roland Garros against qualifier Flavio Cobolli of Italy, dispatching him in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. The reigning US Open champion was then challenged by Taro Daniel in the second round, with the Japanese taking a set off the Spaniard. However, Alcaraz managed to navigate Daniel, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

He then came up against No. 26 seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round and defeated the Canadian 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz's next challenger is talented Italian and No. 17 seed Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian got the better of Alcaraz in their last meeting at the final of the 2022 Hamburg Open.

