Carlos Alcaraz dons NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic 3-peat t-shirt at Australian Open as he aims for a 3rd Grand Slam title

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is making his intentions loud and clear at the ongoing Australian Open 2024. The Spaniard, who has won two Grand Slam titles (Wimbledon 2023 and the US Open in 2022), wants to be the champion at Melbourne Park this year for his maiden triumph at the Happy Slam.

Alcaraz, who is ranked World No. 2, was recently spotted donning NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic three-peat t-shirt at the Australian Open. The symbolism is pretty clear with the Spaniard indicating that he is aiming for his third Grand Slam title.

Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to two separate three-peats. The first one was from 1991-1993. The superstar retired shortly after the landmark achievement. Jordan returned to basketball and added three more rings to his collection from 1996-1998.

There have been only three teams that have won three straight NBA titles, with only five separate occasions when a three-peat has occurred. The teams with three-peats are the LA Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls.

Alcaraz beat Richard Gasquet of France 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round and won against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 6-7, 6-3,7-6 in the second round of the ongoing Australian Open. He was leading 6-1,6-1, 1-0 against JC Shang of China in the third round.

With Shang retiring in the third set due to a thigh injury, Alcaraz reached the fourth round. This was the first time he played against a player younger than him. Shang is just 18 years old.

"I think tennis is growing. More young players are coming up. It is great for tennis. I am glad I finally played against a young player," the Spaniard said when asked about competing against youngsters in his on-court interview.

Incidentally, the Spaniard became the youngest No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings at the age of 19 years, 4 months and 6 days when he won the US Open in 2022 after defeating Casper Ruud.

"It feels special," Carlos Alcaraz on playing at the Australian Open during the second week for the first time

Carlos Alcaraz is all smiles at a charity match ahead of Australian Open 2024

With his victory in the third round, Carlos Alcaraz is through to the round of 16 for the first time ever at the Australian Open. The Spaniard missed the Australian Open in 2023 due to a hamstring injury in his right leg when he was training.

"It feels special," Alcaraz said during his on-court interview referring to the fact that he would be playing in the second week in Melbourne for the first time. "Now it is time to keep going and playing better and better," he said.

Interestingly, Alcaraz, who made his Australian Open debut in 2021, was the youngest participant in the men's singles that year. He won his Grand Slam debut defeating fellow qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets before losing in the second round to Mikael Ymer.

Seeded for the first time at a Major at No. 31 during the Australian Open in 2022, Alcaraz reached the third round, where he lost in five sets to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.