Carlos Alcaraz explains the origins of his 'glasses' celebration at the 2022 Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz is having the best year of his young career in 2022 and is in a prime position to end the year as World No. 1. At the ongoing Rolex Paris Masters, the Spaniard has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face another young gun, Holger Rune.

But apart from his gripping tennis, his celebrations after winning his matches have caught the fans' attention. When a fan on social media asked about the celebration, Alcaraz replied that it is related to the name that his friends have given themselves.

"It's no secret! I have a group of friends called Team Lupas (glasses)! That's where the celebration comes from!" said Alcaraz.

In his post-match press conference, the World No. 1 reflected on the sacrifices he made in personal life that have helped him become the best player on the planet, revealing that he had to sacrifice spending extended hours with his friends to excel in the sport.

"Well, I could say I couldn't hang out with my friends as much as I wanted. You know, sometimes your friends tell me to go out, I mean, so late or I had to come back home earlier than my friends probably some the reasons that I gave up."

"I had the lucky to didn't sacrifice some things at all. You know, I enjoy my time with my friends, but, I mean, I had to train really hard, I mean, with my team, my people, you know. But I would say I didn't sacrifice some things at all," he said.

"I'm lucky to end the year as No. 1" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the Rolex Paris Masters

The 19-year-old is very close to achieving the goal of finishing the year as World No. 1 in 2022. He is currently 1000 points clear of his closest competition -- 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

At his press conference, Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he felt really lucky to end the year as the best player. At the same time, the Spaniard stated that he is looking to end the year as normally as possible and shift his focus to the next year.

"Well, I'm lucky to end the year as No. 1. That's all I can say. You know, when I finish the last tournaments, I'm going to have holidays, and then really focus to have a good preseason, to focus on the start next season as great as I can, starting in Australia with all the focus, you know, on Australian Open. I mean, it's gonna be a normal end of year for me," said Carlos Alcaraz.

