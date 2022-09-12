How Rafael Nadal won the US Open 2022 without winning the title

Rafael Nadal’s influence in various divisions of the 2022 US Open finals has been undeniable. With Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Martin Landaluce, Alexandra Eala and Martin de la Puente making it to the final hurdles in their respective categories, one can’t help but notice one common factor – Rafael Nadal.

The tennis legend himself has had a formidable run at the Grand Slams this year. The 22-time Major winner exceeded his own expectations by winning a second Australian Open title. He followed the success by claiming his 14th French Open title. At Wimbledon, the Spaniard fought his way through to the semifinals but withdrew from the final four citing an abdominal tear. Barring his fourth-round US Open loss against Frances Tiafoe, Nadal was unbeaten at the Majors this year.

Arthur Delaye 🇫🇷🇫🇷⭐️⭐️ @ArthurDelaye



THANK YOU RAFA for all the emotions lived from Melbourne to NY through your kingdom in Paris!



Your fighting spirit, your humility and your game make us happy and inspire us

WE LOVE YOU CHAMPION 🧡#Nadal #USOpen He made us dream in Grand Slam in 2022 !THANK YOU RAFA for all the emotions lived from Melbourne to NY through your kingdom in Paris!Your fighting spirit, your humility and your game make us happy and inspire usWE LOVE YOU CHAMPION 🧡 @RafaelNadal He made us dream in Grand Slam in 2022 ! THANK YOU RAFA for all the emotions lived from Melbourne to NY through your kingdom in Paris!Your fighting spirit, your humility and your game make us happy and inspire usWE LOVE YOU CHAMPION 🧡@RafaelNadal #Nadal #USOpen https://t.co/mjne4msaOZ

Nadal’s onerous drive on the big platforms is a peek into the work ethic he is imparting oh-so effectively to his students and admirers alike. The veteran Spaniard’s ambition and vigor have always been the subject of careful inspection.

Having entered the sporting scene at a very young age, Nadal went on to win his first Grand Slam title at the 2005 French Open, merely aged 19 years and two days. He earned many accolades and the critics were quick to point out that the Mallorcan was going to be out of the ordinary. His resilience, grit, and preparedness to play each point with as much belief was what set him apart from the rest. His qualities can now be seen seeping into the younger generations.

It can be noted that Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca, which was established in late 2016, has already started producing ground-breaking results.

Alexandra Eala, a student at the Rafa Nadal Academy, was crowned the US Open girls’ champion on Saturday. She became the first player from the Philippines to achieve this historic feat.

At her post-match press conference, Eala spoke about idolizing Nadal and her acceptance into his academy.

“Well, I think my idol is obviously Rafa. But I'm not just saying that because I'm in his academy (laughter). No, he's a very good role model, something a lot of people should idolize and try to be. I won a tournament a couple years ago, maybe three years ago, in France. The academy reached out to my parents. After a while, long discussions, we decided that I would be based there,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, Martin Landaluce, yet another of Rafael Nadal’s pupils, was crowned the US Open boys’ champion. Hailing from Spain, the teenager credited the King of Clay for the country’s success in the sport.

"I think in part is the mentality we have like a country. We are fighters. Especially I think we have had Rafa Nadal, one of the best persons, best examples of sport management. He's my idol since I've been playing. I think for many people he's such an inspiration," Landaluce said.

9-7 in the 5th @97InThe5th

Rafa Nadal Academy player

Alenxandra Eala



2022 US Open Boys' champion

Rafa Nadal Academy player

Martín Landaluce 2022 US Open Girls' championRafa Nadal Academy playerAlenxandra Eala2022 US Open Boys' championRafa Nadal Academy playerMartín Landaluce 2022 US Open Girls' championRafa Nadal Academy player 🇵🇭 Alenxandra Eala 🏆2022 US Open Boys' championRafa Nadal Academy player 🇪🇸 Martín Landaluce 🏆 https://t.co/j4EuQQ1zK8

In wheelchair tennis, Martin de la Puente lifted the US Open men’s doubles title. The young Spaniard mentioned Rafael Nadal as one of the players he looks up to and tries to emulate.

"Everyone wanted to be the next Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin del Potro in the wheelchair. But they (draws) were too small. The slams are giving us the opportunity to be tennis players, be the ones that we want to,” he remarked.

Rafael Nadal's protégé Casper Ruud along with Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek succeed at the US Open

Casper Ruud has borne outstanding results since joining the Rafa Nadal Academy. The 23-year-old already has nine titles to his name and has finished as the runner-up at this year’s French Open and most recently the US Open. The youngster has now leapfrogged Rafael Nadal to become the new World No. 2.

Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar @rnadalacademy No. 2! And congratulations on your values and sportsmanship - you're a role model!



¡Enhorabuena 🏻 We're so proud of you, @CasperRuud98 ! Congratulations for an incredible year, for reaching two GS finals and for beingNo. 2! And congratulations on your values and sportsmanship - you're a role model!¡Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1! We're so proud of you, @CasperRuud98! Congratulations for an incredible year, for reaching two GS finals and for being 🌍 No. 2! And congratulations on your values and sportsmanship - you're a role model! ¡Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1!👏🏻 https://t.co/WykSrAd64z

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, defeated Ruud in the US Open final to claim his first Grand Slam title and also the World No. 1 ranking. He became the youngest player in ATP history to reach the peak position. Alcaraz has been compared to his older compatriot ever since he first grabbed the limelight. Although the 19-year-old is scripting his own history, the similarities in their approach to the sport are indisputable.

Speaking about the young Spaniard, Rafael Nadal’s former coach and uncle Toni Nadal admitted that Alcaraz shows the same intensity as his legendary nephew.

"Carlos' intensity and speed is something you rarely see. His game follows the same path as Rafa; he never gives up until the last ball and has that characteristic intensity," Toni Nadal said.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has already established herself as an indomitable player on the WTA tour, winning three Grand Slams, two of them, this year. The 21-year-old’s US Open title proved that she is ready to conquer even when not playing to the best of her ability. Swiatek, a self-proclaimed fan of Rafael Nadal's, has taken inspiration from the Spaniard in this regard.

“It is incredible what he does, I have seen the Australian Open final live and I have been able to see all the work he does to stay competitive at the highest level. Sometimes, even if he's not playing the best tennis, he can pull himself out of tough situations. Rafael Nadal is a great inspiration for me and the way he deals with injuries is also extraordinary for me,” Swiatek has stated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala