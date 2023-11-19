Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the final of the 2023 ATP Finals, handing Carlos Alcaraz a thorough beatdown in their semifinal clash in Turin on Saturday.

In a clash between the World No. 1 and the World No. 2, it was the former who came out on top in straight sets. Djokovic, who was at one point in risk of not even making the semifinals, roared into form with a 6-3, 6-2 win, his first straight-sets triumph at the tournament in four matches.

The head-to-head between the duo has now turned 3-2 in favor of the Serb, who has turned victorious in two of their most recent clashes. Tennis fans on social media were amazed by the level of tennis Novak Djokovic displayed on the night, with some joking that he took his loss against the Spaniard in the final of the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year personally.

WIth the final set to be played between the 24-time Grand Slam champion and Jannik Sinner, one fan reminded the Italian that were he to lose to Djokovic, he should remember that he had the chance to eliminate the veteran from the tournament earlier on.

On the final group match day, Sinner losing to Holger Rune would have sent the Serb packing from the tournament. Instead, the 22-year-old ended up prevailing in three sets against the Dane, thus allowing Djokovic a shot at revenge.

"Carlos Alcaraz f**ked around with Novak Djokovic's grass, and Djoko turned into a lawnmower," one fan said.

"Jannik when you lose remember you did this to yourself all you had to do was throw the match," another fan wrote.

Here are the reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic: "Hopefully I can crown the season with another win"

Speaking at his press conference following his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic was ecstatic about his performance, calling it one of the best matches he played all season.

However, the Serb was not done yet, and looked forward to crowning the season, one that has witnessed him win three Grand Slams and break numerous records along the way, with one more win to his name on Sunday.

"I guess last year's circumstances I used as a fuel for this year. Had an almost perfect season, Grand Slam season. That mattered the most to me. Ended up the year as No. 1 in the world, reached really all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I'm thrilled with the season. But one more match to go. Hopefully I can crown the season with another win," Djokovic said.

