Tennis fans have not taken kindly to Nick Kyrgios' claim that Carlos Alcaraz was the underdog in his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The highly anticipated clash between Alcaraz and Berrettini commenced in thrilling fashion, with the Italian fending off three break points before securing a crucial break at 4-3 to edge past the World No. 1 and claim the opening set.

Following the conclusion of the first set, Nick Kyrgios took to social media and praised his own "credible" insight for dubbing the Spaniard the underdog in the clash.

"Looks like my insight is credible. Alcaraz is the under dog in this match," Kyrgios tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Looks like my insight is credible. Alcaraz is the under dog in this match.

However, the Australian was proven wrong as Carlos Alcaraz bounced back strongly in the second and third sets, countering Berrettini's serve effectively to secure the lead in the match. Subsequently, the top seed took control of the fourth set to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory in three hours and four minutes.

Tennis fans were quick to express their displeasure with Kyrgios's comments, with one fan astutely predicting that the Australian's take would age badly.

"Well your tweets won't age well about to take a L," the fan commented.

ColeJThomas @colethomas88 @NickKyrgios Well your tweets won't age well about to take a L

Several fans asserted that the World No. 1 should only ever be referred to as the underdog against Novak Djokovic.

"The word underdog should never be used on Carlos unless he's facing Djokovic," a fan tweeted.

Mordecai7 @joshnotfunny @NickKyrgios The word underdog should never be used on Carlos unless he's facing Djokovic.

"Carlos is the favorite in every match unless his opponent's name is Novak Djokovic," another fan chimed in.

.. @paraplas5 Carlos is the favourite in every match unless his opponent's name is Novak Djokovic.

"Not a single good take in his life embarrassing mf," a user commented.

m*rve @mercpie not a single good take in his life embarrassing mf

Here are a few more fan reactions:

bárbara @bastosb_ @NickKyrgios the number one will never be a under dog in any match

José Morgado @josemorgado



Alcaraz was the better player in this match even in the set he lost.



José Morgado @josemorgado

Didn't age well.

Alcaraz was the better player in this match even in the set he lost.

I agree with NK that you gotta have a big serve to beat Djokovic on grass, but Alcaraz's serve is quite underrated...

G.W.J the Conqueror @5mintillZeitnot



G.W.J the Conqueror @5mintillZeitnot

@NickKyrgios Did you watch Alcaraz vs Jarry, before tweeting this?

No player was going to give Alcaraz a harder test with his monstrous serve. And Alcaraz overcame the Chilean.

TG @bigcapper8 Yeah what insight. Carlos just steamrolled 3 straight sets. What a fucking clown this guy is

Cuajin @Joaki_27 @NickKyrgios Looks like your predictions are as good as your attitude on court

Reservoir Duck @DuckDaBlackSwan As much insight as a blind man in a dark room at night.

Carlos Alcaraz set to take on Holger Rune in maiden Wimbledon QF

Carlos Alcaraz advances to Wimbledon 2023 QF

Carlos Alcaraz will be up against sixth seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, July 12. Rune secured a comeback win over Grigor Dimitrov to advance to his maiden quarterfinal at the grasscourt Major.

Looking ahead to their clash, Alcaraz expressed delight at taking on his fellow 20-year-old in the quarterfinals and highlighted the significance of young players like themselves achieving their professional dreams.

“The young guys reaching their dreams. Coming here and playing a quarter-final together is something great for tennis," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard recalled his history of competing alongside Rune and marveled at the greatness of contesting a Grand Slam quarterfinal together. Alcaraz also expressed his intention to enjoy the experience.

"Of course with Holger, we said at lots of tournaments when we were 12 years old, we grew up together, passing all the categories, playing great tournaments, so playing a quarter-final at a Grand Slam against him is something great and that I am going to enjoy," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz, who will also be making his first appearance in the quarterfinals at SW19, has split the results of his two previous meetings with Holger Rune.

