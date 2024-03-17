Carlos Alcaraz follows in Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker's footsteps, becomes third under-21 player to reach consecutive Indian Wells finals

Carlos Alcaraz became the third player under 21 to reach consecutive men’s singles finals at the prestigious Indian Wells, following in the footsteps of tennis legends Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz had a dominant run to his maiden BNP Paribas Open title in 2023, not dropping a single set in the process. He won the final 6-3, 6-2 against Daniil Medvedev.

The 20-year-old also defeated Jannik Sinner (semifinal), Felix Auger-Aliassime (quarterfinal), Jack Draper (Walkover), Tallon Griekspoor, and Thanasi Kokkinakis en route to the final.

At the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, second-seeded Alcaraz began his title defense against Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-1, after receiving a bye in the first round. He then defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabio Marozsan, and Alexander Zverev in straight sets en route to the semifinal, where he eventually registered a win over Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

This achievement made the two-time Grand Slam champion the third player under 21, after Boris Becker (1987-88) and Novak Djokovic (2007-08), to reach consecutive men’s singles finals at Indian Wells. The Spaniard will now face fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the finals on Sunday, March 17.

Expand Tweet

Becker won the singles title at the 1987 and 1988 Indian Wells by defeating Stefan Edberg and Emilio Sanchez in the finals, respectively. In doubles, the German completed a hat-trick of titles with partners Guy Forget (1988 and 1990) and Jakob Hlasek (1989).

Djokovic, on the other hand, has won a record five Indian Wells titles (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016). The Serb's title record is tied with Roger Federer. This year, however, the 36-year-old lost in the third round to lucky loser Luca Nardi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

"It's not easy to beat Novak Djokovic in a tournament, even tougher in a Grand Slam" - Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that overcoming Novak Djokovic, particularly in Grand Slam tournaments, was a formidable challenge.

During his 2024 Australian Open campaign, Alcaraz was questioned about the possibility of anyone defeating Djokovic in the Grand Slams. In response, Alcaraz, who defeated the Serb at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, acknowledged that those who progress far in Majors certainly have the potential to achieve it.

However, the Spaniard also conceded that outplaying Djokovic in a Grand Slam is an even tougher task compared to other tournaments.

"I think the players that are in the semifinals have the level to beat him. Let's see. It's not easy to beat Novak in a tournament, but I think it's even tougher in a Grand Slam," Carlos Alcaraz said in a post match press conference.

"But he has to face Jannik Sinner, that he's playing an unbelievable game. He has not dropped a set in this tournament. That means that he has the level and the capacity to beat Novak. So let's see. I'm gonna watch the matches, of course. And yeah, I think the players that are in this stage has the level to beat him," he added.

Novak Djokovic leads Carlos Alcaraz 3-2 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the semifinals of the ATP Finals where the Serb won 6-3, 6-2.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis