Carlos Alcaraz gets his grandfather's special motto tattooed on arm ahead of 2023 season

Carlos Alcaraz will enter the new tennis season with a new look after getting inked recently. The ATP World No. 1, who will soon enter a Grand Slam as the world's top-ranked player for the first time in his career, has gotten a tattoo on his left arm. It is no ordinary tattoo and the inscription will only further motivate him during matches.

In a young career so far, the Spanish star has already shown his mental strength and ability to come up trumps in difficult situations. Earlier this year, Alcaraz revealed that he always remembers his grandfather's motto of "cabeza, corazón, cojones," which translates to "head, heart, balls," during crucial moments in matches.

Having lived by that motto himself over the years, Alcaraz recently decided to get it tattooed on his arm, and it will now act as a constant reminder wherever he is. The 19-year-old took to social media to reveal his new look ahead of the 2023 season, using emojis to suggest that he got the "cabeza, corazón, cojones" motto inscribed on his arm.

During his memorable Miami Open campaign earlier this year, at the end of which he won his maiden Masters 1000 title, Alcaraz revealed his grandfather's words of encouragement that always help him during big moments on the court.

"I always remember what my grandpa says to me. That is three Cs – cabeza, corazón, cojones (head, heart, balls). That moto is always with me," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz eyes Wimbledon title in 2023 season

After winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and reaching the summit of the ATP rankings in 2022, Carlos Alcaraz has declared his goal of winning his second Grand Slam title, preferably Wimbledon, in 2023.

It will be a tough task for Alcaraz as he will have to stop the Novak Djokovic juggernaut at Wimbledon. The Serb has not lost at the London Grand Slam since the start of the 2018 edition.

"I want more. To win my second Grand Slam, I would say that’s the goal for the new year. Wimbledon would be fine for me. Yeah!" Alcaraz recently said to the ATP Tour.

After being forced to end his 2022 season early due to an abdominal injury, Alcaraz returned to action earlier this month during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event. He lost both his matches there.

The Spaniard's next official tournament is directly the 2023 Australian Open, but he will play in another exhibition tournament in Melbourne in the build-up to the first Major of the year.

