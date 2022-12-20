"Wimbledon would be fine for me" - Carlos Alcaraz targets Novak Djokovic's territory for 2023

Carlos Alcaraz recently touched upon his stupendous 2022 season and disclosed his goals for 2023, which included dethroning Novak Djokovic.

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest male tennis player to be ranked World No. 1, relived his most precious moments of the year in a video for the ATP Tour. He mentioned his wins at the Miami Open, the Barcelona Open, the US Open, and the Madrid Open among his top favorite achievements of the “dream” 2022 season.

“It has been a dream season for me. So many titles, big titles. First one is when I won Miami. When I won Barcelona. US Open. That’s for sure. I would say when I realized that I’m going to end as No. 1, and when I won Madrid as well,” he said.

Speaking about his goals for 2023, Alcaraz revealed that he would aim for his second Grand Slam title after winning his maiden Major at the 2022 US Open. The young Spaniard, who went down against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of Wimbledon this year, further specifically mentioned that he would look to conquer four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic’s realm in 2023.

“I want more. To win my second Grand Slam, I would say that’s the goal for the new year. Wimbledon would be fine for me. Yeah!” he noted.

"I had tears, yeah" - Carlos Alcaraz on taking over the reins as year-end World No. 1 from Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic finished 2022 with five titles each.

Carlos Alcaraz not only became the youngest male player to be ranked World No. 1 but also achieved the extraordinary feat of holding on to the position to become the youngest year-end World No. 1 finisher.

In the same conversation with ATP, the Spaniard opened up about his emotional interaction with his father after taking over the reins from 2021 year-end World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

“Honestly, when I talked with my father, when I’m going to end (the year as the) No. 1 in the world - tears, you know. I had tears, yeah, a little bit,” Carlos Alcaraz revealed.

The 19-year-old also spoke about the essential ingredients for his consistency throughout the season, which saw him end the year at the top with five career-defining titles and two other tour finals.

“The key to be at the top? Mentality. To stay calm. To be your 100% the whole year. You have to believe in yourself. You have to believe that you can win every match, every tournament,” he said.

