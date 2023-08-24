"Carlos Alcaraz gets the most insane draw every f***ing tournament, it’s unreal" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard's US Open 2023 draw

Carlos Alcaraz has been handed a rather difficult draw at the 2023 US Open, or so believe tennis fans who would like to see the World No. 1 get favorable match-ups in a tournament for once.

While the Spaniard has relatively easy early-round matches, the going gets tough for him from the fourth round, where he could face 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie. An even tougher potential match-up awaits him in the quarterfinals, as he could face either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev — two players who have troubled him immensely in the past.

The aforementioned potential match-ups left the tennis community on social media raving mad, as they proceeded to complain about how Carlos Alcaraz gets a tough draw at the Majors more often than not.

One fan couldn't hide their anger with how the draw had transpired, asserting that the World No. 1 gets an "insane" draw in nearly every Major tournament he plays.

"Carlos gets the most insane draw every f***ing tournament man it’s unreal like every slam of his career it’s stacked," the fan wrote.

Another user proclaimed that the draw was possibly rigged against the 20-year-old, saying:

"Another draw that the establishment rigs against Alcaraz. He hasn't had an easy draw in a slam ever."

Carlos Alcaraz fought through a tough draw en route to his first Major title at US Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz will be eager to defend his 2022 US Open crown in New York City in the upcoming weeks

The fans are perhaps right about Carlos Alcaraz having very little luck when it comes to his paths at the Major tournaments. The Spaniard, for instance, was made to work very hard to reign supreme at the US Open last year.

After winning his first three matches in straight sets, Alcaraz ran into former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round. The Spaniard was forced to go the distance against his more experienced opponent, but eventually came out on top thanks to some controlled aggression.

Carlos Alcaraz then battled arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals for more than five hours. He even saved a match point on the Italian's serve in the fourth set, before eventually winning the deciding set from a break down.

The young Spaniard was again forced to go five sets in the semifinals against Frances Tiafoe, who had defeated Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. The American was playing some inspired tennis and even led Alcaraz by two-sets-to-one before the 20-year-old launched an epic comeback to advance to the final.

In the championship match, Alcaraz was tied at one set-all with fellow first-time finalist Casper Ruud and down 6-5 when he faced two set points. He saved both of them in long rallies, before winning the set and eventually the match to seal his maiden Major triumph.