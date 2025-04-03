Carlos Alcaraz gets real about 'psychological pressure' in tennis amid recent form dip

Carlos Alcaraz discussed how the sport of tennis is psychological while talking about how mentality plays a key role in the sport. Alcaraz has been having a difficult time getting his grip on the season after back-to-back losses in high-stake tournaments.

The Spaniard has only won one title so far this season at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. Other than this, the star player has been unable to make a significant impact in the other tournaments. Even though he has displayed strong performances in most of his matches, the pattern of his losses demonstrates that he might be lacking the mental strength to put forth his best in the knockout stages of tournaments.

In an interview with French filmmaker Loïc Prigent for the Louis Vuitton [Extended] Podcast, Alcaraz was candid about how mental strength outweighs physical strength in the game of tennis and how he deals with the 'psychological pressure' during matches.

Prigent: "Do you think pressure is physical or psychological?"

Alcaraz: "Psychological. It is...It is mental. When you feel relaxed, you're not putting yourself in that position. It is okay. Physically, it is the match. But if you can, you know, stay mental, you know, (in) peace and relaxed. It is, you know, it’s the best thing." (8:13 onwards)

Carlos Alcaraz is the brand ambassador for luxury clothing brand Louis Vuitton and has collaborated with them for various campaigns.

Carlos Alcaraz's long-standing collaboration with Louis Vuitton

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards- Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has been known for his fashionable appearance both on and off the court. He joined forces with the multibillion-dollar brand Louis Vuitton in the year 2023 and since then has been a prominent face for them.

The star expressed his elation to be associated with the brand in an interview with Vogue in 2023 and said that he had been appreciative of the style that the brand holds and was grateful to join hands with them.

"For me, Louis Vuitton is really a brand that I have always looked to and when the opportunity to work with the team arose, it instantly felt like a perfect partnership,”...I was really invested from the start,” he said.

He collaborated with them to create his version of their signature trunk wardrobe, named The Malle Vestiaire to commemorate his 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon title wins. This classic piece from the House of LV depicted these signature moments of the Spaniard's career and housed a wide range of memorabilia.

The 21-year-old recently appeared on the cover of Fantastic Man Magazine in an LV jumper.

