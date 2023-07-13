"Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are going to play a lot more in the future,"- Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune locked horns in Wimbledon's quarter-final on Wednesday, and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs believes that the duo will face each other many times in the future.

In a highly anticipated quarter-final battle, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune faced each other in the grass-court Major, showcasing immense talent. Ultimately, the Spaniard prodigy emerged victorious as he dominated his way to seal a 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 triumph over his childhood friend and secured a spot in the Championship's semi-final.

Following their clash, Australian coach Rennae Stubbs claimed that the duo has many battles ahead of them and will most likely have multiple face-offs in the future. On Wednesday, the youngsters became the first men under 21 to face each other in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the open era.

After spectating Alcaraz and Rune's quarter-final battle, the former doubles World No.1 dedicated an Instagram story highlighting her insight into the duo's potential future and directed the eager tennis fans to wait for their upcoming clashes patiently.

"Wait for it! These two (Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune) will face each other ALOT more in the future!" wrote Rennae Stubbs.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

Alcaraz and Rune's head-to-head score was previously tied at 1-1, but none of those meetings took place on grass or Slams. Following the victory on Wednesday, their H2H score has shifted in favor of Alcaraz and currently reads 2-1.

Carlos Alcaraz responds to Novak Djokovic "spying" controversy

Carlos Alcaraz addressed claims accusing his father of recording Novak Djokovic's practice sessions

Carlos Alcaraz entered a spying controversy after he wrapped his Center Court performance and booked a spot in the grass-court Major's semifinal.

Following his victory, the Spaniard had to deal with reports claiming his father Carlos was accused of recording the No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic's practice sessions at the All-England Club's Aorangi Park in hopes of taking undue advantage ahead of their potential final clash at the Championship.

The World No.1 defended his father's actions after he admitted that the incident was "probably true" as he is an avid tennis fan who most likely relished the training of a legend like Novak Djokovic.

"Oh, probably it is true. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn't only watch my matches. I think he get into the club at 11 a.m., get out at 10 p.m., watching matches, watching practice from everyone. Be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he's film the sessions," Alcaraz said.

