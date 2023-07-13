"It's not an advantage for me" - Carlos Alcaraz defends his father from accusations of filming Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon practice

Carlos Alcaraz has responded to the accusations levied against his father of filming Novak Djokovic during his practice sessions at Wimbledon, defending him from trying to give his son an undue advantage.

Alcaraz and Djokovic, the Top-2 seeds at SW19, have both reached the semifinals, where they will take on Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner respectively. A final meet-up will constitute their second Slam meeting of the year, having previously met in the semifinals of the French Open last month.

At Roland Garros, it was the Serb who came out on top, beating Alcaraz in four sets enroute to his title triumph. Amidst all this, reports emerged a couple of days ago that the Spaniard's father was spotted filming Novak Djokovic's private practice session, leading many fans to outrage.

Following his quarterfinal win over Holger Rune at Wimbledon, a routine 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 affair, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about the incident with his father. The World No. 1 admitted that it was "probably true," seeing as his father was a big fan of tennis and would have enjoyed watching a legend like Djokovic train.

"Oh, probably it is true. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn't only watch my matches. I think he get into the club at 11 a.m., get out at 10 p.m., watching matches, watching practice from everyone. Be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he's film the sessions," Carlos Alcaraz said.

When prompted if he did with the intention of giving his son a competitive advantage, however, the World No. 1 was quick to dismiss the allegations. In Alcaraz's opinion, there are a lot of videos of Novak Djokovic training available on the internet already that he did not need his father secretly videotaping him to gain any advantage.

"I don't think so. I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it's not an advantage for me," Alcaraz said.

"I'm playing great, a lot of confidence right now" - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon semifinal against Daniil Medvedev

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Looking ahead to his Wimbledon semifinal against Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz expected a great game against a really tough opponent. The duo have met once previously at SW19, in Alcaraz's debut year at the tournament, where Medvedev prevailed in straight sets.

Coming into this clash, the Spaniard asserted that he was playing pretty great and that he had a lot of confidence with him thanks to his run so far.

"Well, he's really tall, you know. He's playing great here on grass. He has a great, great year as well. I lost the first match we played here on grass. So I have to learn about it."

"But going to enjoy the semifinal. I think I'm playing great, a lot of confidence right now. So it's going to be a really good match I think. I going to enjoy," Carlos Alcaraz said.

