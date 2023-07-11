"Carlos Alcaraz, you & your team are a bunch of cheaters" - Tennis fans furious after Spaniard's dad supposedly films Djokovic's Wimbledon training

Carlos Alcaraz faced the wrath of tennis fans after his father supposedly videotaped Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon training.

The Serbian legend will take on Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The second seed has shown tremendous form as he hopes to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles. On the other hand, Alcaraz will lock horns with Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals of the Major on July 12.

During Novak Djokovic's training, Carlos Alcaraz's father breached the Serbian's practice session and reportedly recorded everything that was happening. Soon after this news broke out, tennis fans expressed their disgust and anger at the Spaniard, his father, and his team.

A fan was visibly furious at seeing the Spaniard's camp's behavior.

"This is inadmissible! No punish for Alcaraz's father recording Nole training? They have so many rules! @Wimbledon read this. It's not fair play at all!"

Another fan also called Alcaraz and his team, "a bunch of cheaters." They also called their act "unsportsmanlike." He wrote:

"@carlosalcaraz you and tour team are a bunch of cheaters, if you want insides of Novak's game you ask to practice with him you don't send your dad to film his training details, you're a cheater and so unsportsmanlike. Have some shame."

Some fans even questioned what would have happened if it had been Novak Djokovic's dad and not the other way around.

"Can you imagine Novak's father doing that? It would already be the biggest story of Wimbledon."

Fans continued to call out Carlos Alcaraz and his father for their 'wrong' behavior.

"If even fans are banned and journalists are restricted, then it’s completely wrong for the father of a players rival to be recording his training."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are projected to meet in the final

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

Novak Djokovic is projected to face Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. The top-two seeds is likely to clash in what would be a mouth-watering contest, if they manage to win their respective remaining matches.

The World No. 2 will take on Andrey Rublev in the last eight, and if he wins the match, he is most likely to take on Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. The Italian came very close to defeating the four-time defending champion in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon, but the legend rallied from two sets down to win the match.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, will face Rune in the quarterfinals and if he wins, he is most likely to take on former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. The Russian will face Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals.

If everything goes their way, Djokovic and Alcaraz will meet in the final of Wimbledon, later this month.

