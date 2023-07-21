Carlos Alcaraz has insisted that no matter what, be it winning a lot of titles or being at the World No. 1 position, he would remain the same person that he has always been.

After having conquered Wimbledon by defeating one of the greatest players in Novak Djokovic in the final, the young Spaniard has maintained his humility. Even in the heat of having won his maiden SW19 title, Carlos Alcaraz made sure to applaud and appreciate Djokovic’s team after celebrating the win with his own box.

Ahead of the Hopman Cup, the Spanish prodigy, during a press conference, talked about life after garnering world wide fame. He mentioned how he has been savoring the recent days, how winning Wimbledon was the best feeling he has ever had and that he is as excited to be playing the Hopman Cup.

When touching upon the secret to his success, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his perspective of being the same person that he has always been, a guy who values his family and friends and spends time with them. He believes this personality trait of his of not changing as a person under the influence of success and fame is what will make him ’unique’.

“I'm the same person as always, it doesn't matter if I win a lot of titles, if I play well or if I'm number 1 in the world. I am still the same guy who is close to his people and who likes to be at home with the family, for me this is something essential, it is linked to my personality."

"I want to be a normal boy, share time with my friends and do the same things that I have been doing these years, I don't want anything to change. I think this is what can make me unique," Carlos Alcaraz said.

To his credit, the 20-year-old has certainly not shown any signs of arrogance, remaining the same gentle and humble boy everyone has come to know in the last couple of years.

Carlos Alcaraz admits to feeling a little tired after Wimbledon triumph

Winning a title as grand as Wimbledon is always a monumental task. But to do it against a 7-time winner like Djokovic is as taxiing as it could ever be. Carlos Alcaraz is, naturally, feeling the effects of the physical battle against the Serb but insisted that he’s had a few days of rest and is all set to have a go at the Hopman Cup despite not having held a racquet in his hands since SW19.

“A little tired, I'm not going to lie to you, but I've had a few days off to rest a bit, so right now I feel ready to face this tournament, yes. I haven't touched a racket since Wmbledon ended, although now in a while I have to train a bit to prepare for the match”.

After representing Spain at the Hopman Cup, Carlos Acaraz will look to the Toronto Masters and the Cincinnati Masters before landing in New York to defend his US Open title.