Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he still considers Novak Djokovic the best tennis player and that he hopes to beat the icon more often in crucial matches.

The top-seeded Spaniard handed the second-seeded Serb his first final defeat at SW19 after more than ten years. The World No. 1 won 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court on Sunday, July 16. Alcaraz hit 66 winners in the match and broke Djokovic's serve five times to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title.

In an interview with Tennis Channel after his victory, the two-time Grand Slam winner admitted that Djokovic was still the best player for him and that he was looking forward to playing more matches against the World No. 2. When asked how he would adjust to being the best and everyone wanting to beat him, Alcaraz said:

"I still consider Novak the best honestly. I have to beat him more than once or twice in big games. I have Novak on my eyes, I really want to play more times against him. As I have said, if you want to be the best, you want to beat the best."

On being asked about the biggest reason for his victory, the 20-year-old spoke about the importance of mental strength and the support of fans, friends, and family in his triumph over the 23-time Grand Slam winner on Sunday.

"It was for many many things that I was able to win today. I would say a strong mentality, belief in myself, and the support I received... not only from my box, my family or my team but all the crowd as well," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz was all over the place in the opening set of the match, managing to win just one game. He, however, found some rhythm after dropping the first set and secured the next one in a tiebreak. Going forward, he was able to put the pressure back on Djokovic and win the title clash in five sets.

Carlos Alcaraz is only the third Spaniard to win Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz became only the third man from Spain to win the Wimbledon Championships. Manuel Santana was the first one to achieve the milestone back in 1966 before Rafael Nadal won it twice in 2008 and 2010.

Alcaraz, who was being seen as the next claycourt great after Nadal, has adapted to the playing conditions on the grass brilliantly. The 20-year-old is unbeaten in 12 matches he has played on the surface this year. He has only lost thrice on grass in his career, including at the juniors.

