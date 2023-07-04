Carlos Alcaraz joked that he was jealous when he found out that Roger Federer was present at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and watched someone else's match instead of his.

Federer and wife Mirka joined Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in the Royal Box on Tuesday, July 4, on Center Court. He was joined by his parents Robert and Lynette as they watched the first-round match between defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina and Shelby Rogers.

Alcaraz, who was in action on Court 1, was asked in the post-match press conference about Federer's presence at SW19 and if he wished for the Swiss maestro to watch him in action. In reply, the World No. 1 stated that he hoped to meet and speak with Federer in the future, and possibly have him in the crowd for one of his matches.

"After the match I was with the phone checking everything I have, all the stories, all the posts. I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous," he said with a smile.

"Honestly, I want Roger Federer to watch one of my matches obviously," he added. "I wish to talk a little bit with him. For me would be amazing. I hope to see him around more than once."

Federer is one of the most successful players in Wimbledon history. With eight titles to his name, he holds the record for the most gentlemen’s singles titles. Meanwhile, Alcaraz's best result at the grass Major is a fourth-round appearance last year. He will be hoping to do much better this fortnight, where his top spot in the ATP rankings in under threat from Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz begins Wimbledon 2023 campaign with a win against Jeremy Chardy

Carlos Alcaraz in action at Wimbledon 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz got his 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign underway on Tuesday, July 4, with a straight-sets win against Jeremy Chardy. He beat the Frenchman 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 53 minutes under the roof on Court 1.

Alcaraz began the match in strong fashion, with the only time he looked to be under threat was when he slipped at the start of the first set. He needed just about one hour to take the first two sets before Chardy found his feet. While the 36-year-old broke the Spaniard to lead 4-2 in the third set, Alcaraz bounced back by taking five of the next six games to clinch victory.

In his on-court interview after the match, the World No. 1 stated that he remained too focused on the game to worry about how the closed roof on Court 1 would affect the outcome of the contest.

“[The roof] doesn’t change too much for me. I try not to think about it. Obviously without the roof, with sun, is much better for me, I think for everyone as well, but I have to be really focused. With the roof or not, I have to show my best level,” the 20-year-old stated.

Next up for Alcaraz is a clash with either Arthur Rinderknech or Alexandre Muller.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes