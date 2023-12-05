Although Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are relatively new to the tour themselves, they have become sources of inspiration for rising Brazilian tennis star Joao Fonseca.

Following his impressive achievements in junior tennis, including winning the 2023 US Open boys' singles title, Fonseca is set to make a complete transition to the professional circuit next season.

In a recent interview, the 17-year-old recalled his experience practicing with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Rio Open. He referred to the Spaniard as his "idol" and highlighted how Alcaraz served as an inspiration for younger players, despite only being 20 years old himself.

"Last year I went to the Ferrero academy in Villena to prepare for Roland Garros. I injured my left wrist and we couldn't train together although I knew both him (Carlos Alcaraz) and Ferrero. In Rio we do practice," Fonseca told MARCA (translated from Spanish).

"He is an idol at 20 years old, he is almost my age, and he is an inspiration for all the young people of our generation. He has all the weapons, he is always focused...," he added.

Fonseca also drew a parallel between his own aggressive playing style and that of Jannik Sinner. He attributed his nickname "Little Sinner" to this similarity, with his effective serve and slender legs as contributing factors.

"I would say Sinner [when asked if his style is similar to any current top tennis players] because I like to play aggressive. My backhand is more consistent than my forehand although this shot is my main weapon. I have a good serve and very thin legs. That's why in Brazil they call me little Sinner," Fonseca said.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner among the top 5 men's tennis players with most wins in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both excelled during the 2023 season. Alcaraz ended the year as the World No. 2, with six titles to his name. Meanwhile, the Italian clinched four titles and secured a year-end ranking of World No. 4. Both players featured on the list of the five players with the most wins in 2023.

Andrey Rublev ranked in fifth place with 56 wins, having won two titles, including his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo. Novak Djokovic also notched up 56 wins despite playing a limited schedule. The Serb won three Majors in 2023, as well as the ATP Finals and Cincinnati Masters, and had the best win percentage in men's tennis this year.

Sinner ranked third with a win/loss record of 64-15, winning his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada. The 22-year-old also led Italy to its first Davis Cup victory since 1976.

Carlos Alcaraz edged out Sinner for second place, having recorded 65 wins this season. He won his second Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships and clinched two Masters titles in Indian Wells and Madrid.

Daniil Medvedev topped the list with a 66-18 win/loss record. The Russian secured five titles this season and also reached the US Open final.