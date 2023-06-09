Carlos Alcaraz has stated that any player would be nervous when facing Novak Djokovic on the tennis court.

Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the 2023 French Open semifinal on Friday, June 9. Troubled by severe cramps, the Spaniard went down 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In the post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked whether his cramping had anything to do with Djokovic being on the other side of the net. The 20-year-old has a reputation for being a player who can go the distance at Grand Slams, as seen at the 2022 US Open.

The World No.1 stated that it's never easy to play Djokovic and he did experiences some nerves entering the contest.

"Probably (smiling). Probably. Is not easy to play against Novak, you know. Of course a legend of our sport. If someone says that he gets into the court with no nerves playing against Novak, he lies," he explained.

Alcaraz further said that while playing a semifinal at a Grand Slam alone brings huge pressure, having the Serbian as the opponent only adds to that.

"Of course playing a semifinal of a Grand Slam, you have a lot of nerves, but even more with, you know, facing Novak. That's the truth. Yeah, next time that I'm gonna face Novak, I hope to be different, but the nerves will be there," he added.

In an honest admission, Alcaraz stated that it was probably the most stressful match of his young career.

"Probably (smiling). Probably. Has been really tough for me today. I have never felt something like I did today. You know, I have never felt that tension that I did in that match," he admitted.

Carlos Alcaraz after losing to Novak Djokovic: "I'm disappointed myself"

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz said he was disappointed in himself after losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open semifinal. Alcaraz experienced cramps at the beginning of the third set, which made him unable to compete at the highest level until the end of the match.

The Spaniard said that he was disappointed in himself for not being able to play at his best.

"It's been really tough for me, honestly. I disappointed myself honestly, you know, and in a match like this, coming to this match with great feeling, feeling great physically," he said.

"Cramping at the end of the second set, th e beginning of the third set, it was really disappointing. But, you know, these kind of things happen, and I have to deal with that," he added.

Alcaraz could lose the World No. 1 ranking this weekend if Djokovic defeats either Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday and clinches his third French Open title.

