Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios, and tennis world usher in the New Year, celebrate the start of 2023 with their fans around the world

Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios and the rest of the tennis world wished the millions of tennis fans around the globe a Happy New Year, celebrating the start of the 2023 calendar year in style.

With the new season already having begun with the United Cup underway in Australia, players took to social media from the cities they have traveled to for their respective preparatory events to usher in the new year.

Carlos Alcaraz, among the few who are yet to sign up for a warmup event ahead of the Australian Open, shared a series of photos on Instagram with all the trophies he won in 2022, stating that his dreams did come true over the last year.

Beginning his first year as the ATP No. 1, the teenager threw down the gauntlet to the rest of the pack, stating that he was just getting started, and thanked his fans for supporting him along the way.

"What a year! Dreams do come true! Thank you everyone who has helped and supported me! This has only just started!" Carlos Alcaraz tweeted.

WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, is in action at the United Cup, where she defeated Yulia Putintseva in her opener on New Year's Eve. The Pole joked about how it was simultaneously her last win of the year and her first win of the new season, hoping her fans will get to see her add more to her tally in 2023.

"It's the last win in 2022 and the first in the new season at the same time. Hopefully you will be there with me. Happy New Year!" Swiatek wrote.

Nick Krygios, meanwhile, was proud of both his personal and professional life in 2022, posting a photo of his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and captioning it:

"What a year with this beauty," Kyrgios wrote.

The Aussie also declared that he "f**king killed" it in 2022 and was proud of everything he achieved over the year. He further wished his followers a Happy New Year, giving them his best wishes.

"What a year my brother, f**king killed it this year. Wouldn't want to do it with anyone else. Family" Kyrgios wrote. "Happy new year to all my brothers. Can't message all of you. Best wishes to you all."

Here is how some of the players celebrated the new year:

Martina Navratilova @Martina Happy New Year my peeps:), it’s been quite a ride!!!

Here is to a healthy, happy and fair New Year!!xoxxo,m. Happy New Year my peeps:), it’s been quite a ride!!!Here is to a healthy, happy and fair New Year!!xoxxo,m.

Petra Kvitova @Petra_Kvitova



Stastny novy rok



@UnitedCupTennis Happy New Year! Made even happier with a team victoryStastny novy rok Happy New Year! Made even happier with a team victory 🇨🇿Stastny novy rok ❤️@UnitedCupTennis https://t.co/fSHKiu5bo2

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing 2022 is on its way out, & we're about to usher in a new year.



Thank you for your comments and for connecting with me here. It's a treat to share ideas in such an interactive way.



Here's to a 2023 that's filled w/ joy, peace, & a commitment to make the world a better place. 2022 is on its way out, & we're about to usher in a new year. Thank you for your comments and for connecting with me here. It's a treat to share ideas in such an interactive way. Here's to a 2023 that's filled w/ joy, peace, & a commitment to make the world a better place. https://t.co/d0yJPK71dA

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek top seeds at upcoming Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the Nitto ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will be the top seeds in the men's and women's divisions at the 2023 Australian Open, a tournament neither has won before. While Swiatek made a run to the semifinals of the Melbourne Major last year, Alcaraz lost out in the third round in 2022.

The Spaniard will be followed by defending champion Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and nine-time winner Novak Djokovic in Melbourne. Swiatek, meanwhile, has Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka following her, none of whom have won the Australian Open previously as well.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

